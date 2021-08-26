Volleyball Roundup — TCS sweeps; Pottsboro, Whitesboro end day with victories

Herald Democrat

PROSPER — Grace Gross had six kills as Texoma Christian defeated Prestonwood Christian Academy North, 25-14, 25-10, 25-12, in non-district action.

Annika Hogan added four kills and 10 assists while T’a nne Boyd and Paige Miller collected five digs each for Greenville Christian (4-5), which plays at Greenville Christian at Thursday.

Bonham Tournament

Pottsboro 2, Whitesboro 0

In Callisburg, Taylor Hayes and Ciara Redden each put down five kills as Pottsboro defeated Whitesboro, 25-16, 25-18, to close out the first day at the Bonham Tournament.

Autumn Graley had five aces and Ava Sims chipped in a pair of blocks for Pottsboro (13-4), which continues tourney play on Saturday.

The Lady Cardinals also had a pair of ties, splitting with Tom Bean, 20-25, 25-16, and Collinsville, 25-17, 16-25.

Against Tom Bean, Hayes had seven kills and two blocks, Redden added five kills and three aces, Palyn Reid handed out 10 assists, Jordyn Hampton chipped in eight assists and Graley finished with six digs and two aces.

Hayes put down seven kills against Collinsville while Sims and Redden each added four kills, Hampton totaled eight assists and three aces, Reid chipped in seven assists and Graley collected four digs.

Whitesboro 2, Howe 0

In Callisburg, Libby Langford had 12 kills and seven assists as Whitesboro finished the first day of the Bonham Tournament with a 25-19, 25-11 win against Howe.

Isabel Gabbert added four kills and eight digs while Maddy Cole, Addisen McBride and Olivia Scoggins all chipped in a pair of kills for Whitesboro (7-12), which continues tourney play on Saturday.

In a 25-16, 25-18 loss against Pottsboro, Libby Langford had 10 kills, four assists and four digs, Cole handed out five assists, Abby Robinson collected 10 digs and Jenna King finished with six digs.

Whitesboro started the tournament with a 22-25, 25-20 tie against Tom Bean. Langford had 11 kills and seven digs, Isabel Gabbert added five kills and seven digs, King chipped in three kills and eight digs, Cole handed out 14 assists and Robinson collected eight digs.

Kerens Tournament

S&S 2, Rice 0

In Kerens, the Lady Rams closed out the first day of the Kerens Tournament with a 25-15, 25-16 victory over Rice.

S&S (11-3) started the day with a 25-18, 25-20 victory over Malakoff before a 25-23, 25-23 loss against Bosqueville. The Lady Rams will host Trenton in non-district action on Friday before returning to tourney play on Saturday.