Southeastern golf is sixth in the GAC preseason poll

Herald Democrat

DURANT, Okla. — Southeastern Oklahoma State golf will head into the fall portion of its schedule picked to finish sixth in the Great American Conference according to the league’s preseason poll.

The Savage Storm are under the direction of first-year head coach Sydney Youngblood and coming off a sixth-place in the GAC Championship a season ago.

Southeastern picked up 29 points in the poll, sliding in ahead of Southern Nazarene in seventh and just behind Harding in fifth.

Arkansas Tech picked up eight first-place votes and enters the season as the favorite, followed by Henderson State, Southwestern Oklahoma State and Southern Arkansas.

Arkansas-Monticello and Northwestern Oklahoma State rounded out the poll.

Southeastern will open the season on Sept. 13-14 with the GAC Preview at Lake Hefner Golf Course in Oklahoma City.