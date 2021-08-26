2021 Football Preview — Sherman seeks success with new coach, starters

The Sherman Bearcats have been looking to take the next step after a handful of trips to the playoffs.

Despite always being in the mix in a competitive district, despite having only one losing regular season since 2016 and despite having a core of three-year starters, the one thing — well two things — missing lately have been winning the biggest match-ups of the season.

Sherman’s struggles in the Battle of the Ax and the postseason put the Bearcats in the middle of a couple of droughts they hope end very soon.

The man charged with making that happen knows all about winning big and Cory Cain is anxious to get going in his first year leading a program.

“We’re fired up and the kids are excited,” Cain said. “They’re putting in the work we ask them. We’re trying to attack one day at a time. We want the kids to give their absolute best effort and I think we’re seeing that.”

Cain replaces J.D. Martinez, who stepped down after five seasons to take the head football coach and athletic director position at Bridgeport.

An assistant at powerhouse Allen since 2006 and the defensive coordinator for the past decade, Cain helped the Eagles produce a 195-15 overall record with five state championships (2008, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2017), four other appearances in the state semifinals and a district title every season.

Cain, who hasn’t lost a regular-season game in nine years, is hoping his successful formula can apply to Sherman, which is coming off a 5-5 overall record and a 4-1 mark in District 7-5A (I). The Bearcats tied Longview for second place — their match-up was cancelled due to COVID-19 — and were the third seed based on a tie-breaker. Sherman lost against College Station, 38-26, in the bi-district round.

It was the Cats’ third playoff appearance in four years, each ending in the first round. Sherman is seeking its first postseason victory since 2012 and also looking to snap an eight-game losing streak against rival Denison.

To achieve both of those goals this fall, the Bearcats will be relying on a bevy of new faces as there are only five starters returning.

“I wanted to learn who these kids were and how they fit into our system,” Cain said. “We’ve tried to base everything on what we’ve seen as a staff from May until now.”

Just about every skill position will have a new face in a starting role due to graduation.

Tate Bethel was first-team all-district at quarterback and threw for 1,707 yards and 15 touchdowns with seven interceptions and added six touchdowns on the ground.

Andrew Nehrbass was second-team all-district after running for 778 yards and eight touchdowns on 123 carries and catching 13 passes for 167 yards and two scores.

Almost all of Bethel’s targets are gone. Sean Husband had 29 receptions for 248 yards and three touchdowns and was first-team all-district. Jacoby Hunt was honorable mention all-district with 505 yards and five TDs on 31 catches at tight end.

And Benji Omayebu’s electric ability with the ball in his hands — 45 catches for 592 yards and four touchdowns and 60 carries for 570 yards and seven TDs — earned him first-team all-district accolades at wide receiver and running back.

The offensive line wasn’t immune to departures as it will need to replace three starters, including first-team all-district center Matt Parks.

Taking over at quarterback is junior Phoenix Grant, a move which opens a spot on defense as he was an honorable mention all-district defensive back while serving as Bethel’s backup. In limited offensive snaps, he completed 12-of-30 passes for 113 yards with a touchdown and three interceptions and ran 11 times for 83 yards.

“He’s everything you want in a leader and a quarterback of your team. We’re certainly glad he’s our guy,” Cain said. “I think it helps he started on defense last year. He was out there in the battle already so he knows what it’s like.”

Junior Caleb Thompson will move into the starting lineup at running back. He had 44 carries for 300 yards and three touchdowns in a backup role last season. But senior Collins Muriithi, junior Jesse Taylor and freshman Kane Bowen could all factor in at some point.

“Those guys are all capable,” Cain said. “We’ll put them in, those guys will do what we ask them and they’ll play well.”

The lone returning starter at wide receiver is senior Elijah Chapman, who had 19 receptions for 228 yards and two touchdowns and was honorable mention all-district.

The new pass-catchers will be juniors Zavery Miller, who got scattered varsity snaps last year, Vontrelle Sanders, who had only been only playing basketball, and Aries Spears. Senior Zacoreian Harris, junior J.D. Parker, and freshmen Colby Ray Short and Vonte Sanders will try to work their way onto the field as well.

Seniors Daniel Clark, at center, and Tavian Scruggs, at tackle, are back on the offensive line after both were honorable mention all-district selections and they are joined by senior Jayden Lynch and junior Tyler Dorris as the guards.

Nolbert Sibrian makes the move to offense for his final season at the other tackle spot. He was slated to be a starting defensive end but suffered a knee injury in the Battle of the Ax and missed the rest of his junior year.

“You’ve got to have a unit that works well together and meshes with each other,” Cain said.

The defense also has holes to fill, mostly in the last two levels. At linebacker it lost first-team all-district selection Mathias Coleman and second-team all-district pick Brandon Bonilla while in the secondary it will need to replace first-team all-district corner Braiden Speed and second-team all-district safety Jeff Banks.

Almost all of the Bearcats’ experience comes on the line. Senior Armando Chavez is a three-year starter and honorable mention all-district choice and will move out to end while classmate Anthony Gionfriddo started at the other end spot last season.

Junior Chaz Brown, who worked his way into the rotation in the later part of his sophomore year, will be the nose guard. Senior Cody Mitchell is an option in the trenches.

At linebacker, Thompson is looking to pull double duty while senior Isaiah Jones makes a move up from the secondary. Junior Logan Taylor and sophomore Joseph Gionfriddo round out the group. Senior Tey’vian Knight, Whitewright transfer Jace Comola, a junior, and sophomores K’Von Cox and Je’Daron Holland could be in the mix.

Junior Connor Clark, who was honorable mention all-district at safety, is the lone returner in the back end because of graduation and Grant becoming the starting QB. Junior Julian Nandin is now paired with him. Senior Josiah Banks, who transferred from Commerce, is at one corner and Harris is at the other. Seniors Junior Vilalva and Jacob Lester, junior Joevon Sherman and Short might factor in as well.

Junior Dane Casselberry returns as the kicker after connecting on five field goals last season while senior Ian Mahjoobi takes over at punter.

The Cats remain with Highland Park, Longview, McKinney North, Wylie East, Tyler and West Mesquite again and both Highland Park and Longview entering the year in the top five of the statewide rankings. Sherman will, at minimum, be looking to fend off the others to maintain its hold on the third seed while perhaps hoping to spring an upset or two.

“We have kids that can compete with anybody,” Cain said. “Every week we have to play as well as we can. There’s no weeks off. There are no cupcakes.”