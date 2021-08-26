2021 Football Preview — Senior-laden Denison chasing some big goals

With so many familiar faces on the field for the Denison Yellow Jackets, nearly a dozen seniors have been starting since their sophomore year, it is the newest visage — that of head coach Brent Whitson — which will garner the most attention — at least in the early going.

Whitson is replacing Chad Rogers, who stepped down after nine seasons as the program’s fourth-winningest coach to take the same position at Tioga, and becomes just the fifth Denison football coach since 1981.

It is a rare change with the Yellow Jackets, who brings back 15 starters — 14 of them seniors ready to make a big run to close out their careers, to say nothing of extending Denison’s longest winning streak in the Battle of the Ax, which sits at eight entering the opener against Sherman.

“We have a senior-dominated football team, which is always good news,” he said. “We told the kids none of that mattered. If you want to be a lead dog, be a lead dog. If you want to be a starter, show us you’re a starter from Day 1 and we were like that from quarterback to kicker.”

In 10 seasons at Class 6A South Grand Prairie, Whitson made the playoffs in his final seven seasons, the program’s longest streak in school history, to go with multiple playoff berths at his other previous stops — Richardson, Broken Arrow (Okla.), where he was a state semifinalist in 2005, and Shawnee (Okla.), where he won the 5A state title in 2003.

Denison went 7-4 last season and 6-2 in District 7-5A (II) to finished third in the standings for the program’s first playoff berth in three years after missing on tie-breakers in 2018 and 2019.

The program is still searching for its first playoff win since 2009 after losing to North Forney, 32-25, in the bi-district round.

“You get in, that’s great,” Whitson said. “Now you have to do something when you’re there.”

The biggest holes to fill come on defense, despite the fact the unit has seven returners. Three openings are in the secondary: district Defensive Most Valuable Player Keebler Wagoner and first-team all-district pick Landon Ellis at safety and four-year starter and first-team all-district corner Keleon Vaughn, who was also first-team all-district at receiver.

The other opening on defense comes with the graduation of honorable mention all-district linebacker Javonte Briscoe.

From an offensive standpoint, the Jackets lost a first-team all-district selection in Asa Osbourn, who led the team with 1,179 yards to go with 13 touchdowns and 171 carries and walked on at Oklahoma State. In addition to Vaughn, who finished his career in the top eight in DHS receiving history in catches, yards and TDs, there are two spots open on the offensive line to replace honorable mention all-district choices Colby Crawley and Colton Mitchell.

The offense averaged 38 points a year ago, scored at least 41 points seven times in 11 games and brings back eight starters.

“It will not be really recognizable to Denison fans,” Whitson said. “If we’re in our regular offense, there’s always a change that can be made on a pre-snap read.”

Caleb Heavner enters his third season at quarterback after throwing for 1,172 yards and 11 touchdowns with six interceptions, rushing for 320 yards and four TDs on 80 carries and being named second-team all-district.

He is third in DHS history in career touchdown passes (25) while sitting fifth in yards (2,435) and completions (199).

“Because of Caleb’s ability, the ball will be in the air,” Whitson said. “Balance is about production, not playcall.”

Despite losing Osbourn, who had consecutive 1,000-yard seasons and is 14th on the Denison all-time rushing list at 2,209 yards, the Jackets have Jadarian Price in the backfield for the fourth straight season.

The Notre Dame commit and first-team all-district selection had nearly identical numbers to his running mate — 174 carries for 1,145 yards and 19 touchdowns — while also leading the team with 28 catches that went for 219 yards and a score.

Price is fourth on the Jacket all-time rushing list with 3,297 yards on 535 carries and his 36 rushing touchdowns have him tied for seventh. Only seven other Jackets have more than Price’s 39 career TDs.

“(The offense) is centered around J.D. Price. You find a lot of ways to get it to him and put him in a lot places on the field,” Whitson said. “With a talent like that you give him the ball.”

Sophomore Jack Aleman looks to be the second option after 28 carries for 135 yards and a TD last fall. Senior Treon Butler could also get carries.

Last year Denison brought back every single receivers but this year there’s attrition. Wagoner actually led the Jackets in yards at 273 on just 16 catches with two TDs in limited snaps because of his defensive workload. Vaughn was second in yards (221) and catches (17).

Senior Keegan Pruitt is the top returner with 13 receptions for 178 yards and a score while classmate Trey Rhodes had eight catches for 115 yards and three TDs. Both three-year starters were honorable mention all-district.

Senior Dylan DeHorney and juniors Ty Kirkbride (five receptions for 68 yards and a TD) and Josh Kurtenbach, who transferred from South Grand Prairie, round out the group. Seniors Peyton Johnson, who is the backup QB, and Christian Collum are in the mix for snaps.

Senior Jaren Hendricks, who was named second-team all-district, is back in the tight end/H-back role.

“We’ll be in two-receiver, three-receiver, four-receiver sets and they’ll all need to be in great condition,” Whitson said.

The changes on the offensive line come to the left side with a pair of sophomores — Dalton Brown at tackle and Nathan Orrick at guard. Senior Josh Morales is pushing Brown to be a starter.

Senior Dameon Smallwood, who is committed to North Texas, became an offensive lineman full-time last season and was first-team all-district at right tackle.

Junior Kanyon Ives started the last couple of games at center and returns while senior Will Gillespie is back at right guard.

All four starters on the defensive line are back and led by end Jakalen Fields, a three-year starter who was first-team all-district the past two years.

At the other end of the line is Landry Massenburg, another three-year starter who was honorable mention all-district.

The tackles are once again seniors Jude Walters, who was honorable mention all-district, and Dakota Buttrill. Senior Xzavier Washington will get snaps in the rotation.

Sophomore Xadavien Sims will factor in as well. He was called up for the final four games and already holds a scholarship offer from Arkansas.

Senior William Wallis, another three-year starter, heads up the linebackers after being second-team all-district. Sophomore Jakobi DeHorney is moving onto the first unit after serving in a back-up role.

The lone returning starter in the secondary is senior corner Jalik Lewis, who was second-team all-district a, but the other corner is senior De’Teaurean Johnson, who earned second-team all-district accolades at outside linebacker last season.

The safeties are seniors Lane Tharp, who contributed as a back-up a year ago, and Braden Maxwell and sophomore Kenyon Kelly.

Reece Stange graduated after three seasons and the first-team all-district pick, who had 53 extra points and six field goals as a senior, leaves as the program’s top specialist with 131 extra points and second on the DHS list with 18 field goals. He also was first-team all-district at punter.

Senior Logan Voight will take over both duties.

The Jackets have a slight tweak to their non-district schedule as they host Fort Worth Brewer after opening against Sherman. Brewer was replaced with Texas High last season due to COVID-19.

Denison will then open district — Frisco, Frisco Lebanon Trail, Frisco Memorial, Frisco Liberty, Lake Dallas, Lovejoy, Princeton and Prosper Rock Hill — in a two-month chase for a playoff spot.

“The nine-team district is a bit of a curveball. I’ve never been in one that big,” Whitson said. “We have a really good schedule and a really good football team and we have the talent to compete for a district title.”