Lynn Burkhead — Dove outlook remains solid for the 2021 season

For Texas Parks and Wildlife Department biologist Owen Fitzsimmons, the days of late August are akin to what a football coach must feel when he knows he’s probably going to win a gridiron contest for the umpteenth time in a row and likely to win it big.

The reason for that is easy enough to understand, because it’s almost time for the 2021 dove season to kickoff across the Lone Star State next week as the Sept. 1st opener arrives on the calendar. And like many other dove seasons in recent years, some places will be red hot, others not as good, but much of the state’s vast landscape offering plenty of reasons for a wingshooter to have hope and with a little good shooting luck, to even bag a good portion of a limit.

“I think in the Central and North Zones, it might be some sort of an average season,” said Fitzsimmons, also noting that average dove hunting in most parts of Texas is pretty good.

“But if hunters will persist, they’ll get some good shooting and it may even get better later on as new birds migrate in. But down south, in some of the state’s real dove hunting hotspots, conditions are good and I think the dove hunting may be on fire there.”

Part of the reason for Fitzsimmons’s optimism is due to the fact that in any given year, there are a lot of doves flying around the Lone Star State.

“For mourning doves in Texas, this year we’re sitting about 24 or 25 million birds,” he said. “The long term average is just a couple of million above that, so right now, we’re sitting just below that figure.”

Add in the millions of mourning doves that will filter into the state as the southward migration pushes down the nation’s flyways this fall, and Texas hunters should have little trouble putting a few mourning doves in their game bags.

The same thing is true when it comes to white-winged doves, the big, blocky bird famous for flying around the mesquite flats and citrus groves of South Texas years ago. But after severe freezes took place in the 1980s, whitewings have steadily been pushing north and now it isn’t uncommon at all to find a few whitewings flying around a North Texas dove field or waterhole.

And this year, expect more of the same although last February’s statewide arctic express did put a slight dent in the Lone Star State’s whitewing population, which Fitzsimmons says currently numbers around 12 million or so birds.

“We did see some impacts from Winter Storm Uri and some whitewings did succumb to the cold and frozen precipitation,” said Fitzsimmons. “When all of that winter weather happened, we weren’t sure how it would impact birds.”

The TPWD head dove man said that whitewing numbers — and mourning dove numbers too — were impacted by the adverse weather. That’s especially true in the central and northern parts of the state where Old Man Winter’s icy blast was at it’s worst. Down south, though, the effects weren’t as noticeable.

“Based on our spring surveys, we got some really good reports on whitewing production this spring,” said Fitzsimmons. “We didn’t get to do our spring surveys last year due to the pandemic, but even though we’re not seeing as many adult whitewings, perhaps, we’re still seeing some really good hatch results.”

That should mean some pretty fair numbers of young whitewings flying about the state over the next couple of months, birds that theoretically won’t be as hard to bag.

And even when it comes to the invasive Eurasian collared doves that are found throughout most of the state — including right here in the Denison and Sherman areas — there isn’t much of a shortage of those birds flying around this year.

“We don’t really target them in our surveys, but they are pretty widely distributed, although not in any terribly big numbers anywhere,” said Fitzsimmons. “I’m not confident in saying that their numbers have gone down, though, because from about 2008 to 2017, we saw a big increase from about 1.5 million Eurasians to about 6 million. It’s dropped off maybe just a little after that span, so we’re probably sitting around 4 or 5 million, maybe 6 million still.”

After all of that number crunching showing that there are plenty of mourning doves, white-winged doves, and Eurasians—not to mention the millions of doves that will arrive as the autumn migration deepens—and there’s a huge supply of doves waiting to greet wingshooters across the Lone Star State this fall.

Add in the great habitat across much of the state, a good hatch in many places, and fair numbers of young doves, and the result could be red-hot wingshooting for hunters in the right spot.

Where will those hotspots tend to be? Where the proverbial dinner table is, says Fitzsimmons.

“Doves take advantage of where the food is, that’s where they are going to be,” said the TPWD biologist, noting that agricultural fields like milo can be hotspots, but so can fields of natural food resources like native sunflowers, croton, pigweed, and more.

While the TPWD biologist notes that increasing urbanization and shifting agricultural patterns has caused some old hotspots to suffer in recent years — like right here in Texomaland’s own backyard where farming is only a shadow of what it used to be — and that often means that hunters must be willing to be more flexible and willing to expand their horizons.

Where will such a search for solid dove hunting prospects take a dove hunter these days?

“We’ve got about 25 counties that bounce around in that top dove hunting zone discussion,” said Fitzsimmons. He then proceeded to mention counties like Throckmorton, Shackleford, Taylor, Nolan, Runnels, Williamson, Bell, Bexar, Uvalde, Willacy, Starr, Cameron, Hidalgo, Brazoria, Matagorda, and Wharton to name a few, all locations that can help produce some of the state’s best dove hunting action in a normal year.

In essence, look at a Texas state map said the TPWD biologist, and find yourself a hunting spot in the triangle of land found between Wichita Falls, Laredo, Houston, and back to Wichita Falls. Because in most years—including this one—some of the best dove hunting on the continent can be found there.

And that appears to be the case this fall, meaning that the state’s 300,000 or so dove hunters had better have plenty of shotshells handy next week when they head into the field starting on Sept 1.

Especially since Fitzsimmons pulled the calculator out, settled on a six shells fired per every dove bagged average, and speculated that last year in Texas, there were probably 36 million or more shotgun shells fired at doves.

While the wet weather earlier this year and the resulting good habitat may result in more scattered numbers of doves instead of the vast concentrations that can cause power lines to sag in a good area, Fitzsimmons says that in general, the wingshooting action should be good this fall.

“You never know for sure what’s going to happen, but I feel pretty good right now,” he said. “It might be spotty early on after all of the recent rainfall we’ve had and because everything is so wet and green all the way through summer.

“But with a lot of food and water on the landscape right now, that should also help hold migrant birds around later on in the year, so the season might even get better as the fall goes along.”

Meaning that once again, there’s no such thing as a bad dove season in Texas, and certainly not in the year 2021.