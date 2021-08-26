J.B. Webb — We can only hope better days are coming

Herald Democrat

Thank goodness September is coming. This might just be the biggest opening of Dove Season we have ever seen. Reason I say this is because the heat is even keeping some guides off the lake.

Thinking about their customers is first in most of their trips. The ones working out of our ramp, if they go at all, are starting real early. Talking to some of them, they say to be on the water early and even then, there is no guarantee the fish will bite. Those who do brave the heat are having to stay out longer before coming in.

Wednesday I wasted a whole day as I waited for some rock I had ordered to come. Things happen when you have big trucks that the operators have no control over. That afternoon we talked and moved the date up to next week.

Monday, I went out and fished for three hours without a bite. Tuesday, I went again to try and get something to write about. I covered a lot of water and only had a small striper to show for it. I had started early but the fish didn’t want to play.

I covered Little Mineral front to back. I went out to the main lake. I have a spot that has had fish for the last several years at 10 a.m. you could almost set your watch and they would be there. Getting close to the spot I stopped a ways out and put my trolling motor down. I eased in and made a long throw.

Now this is the truth — I’ve got the pictures if anyone wants to see a big smallmouth. Every time lately I have been out, I’m using Pradco Fishing lures. Every one I used has caught some fish and give me something to write about. The funny thing is that what worked one day didn’t the next.

Tuesday with my Pop R doing a Zero along with some other baits that had been working didn’t. Seeing an article on Lure Net about summer fishing tips, I tied on a Heddon Super Spook Jr. Flitter Shad. The long cast I made landed in water shallow enough I could see the bottom. I commenced to walk the dog with it as I retrieved the bait.

I was tired and not as sharp as I should have been; suddenly water flew everywhere as a big fish I couldn’t make out took the bait. The fight was on and I was lucky the fish caught himself. As it never jumped, I had no idea what I was tied up with; striper was my first guess.

I fought the fish, giving it drag and trying to keep it out of the trolling motor or cutting the line on my motor prop. When a fish like this takes your lure, you forget all about being tired. Finally, I got it close enough to the boat to see a big smallmouth. This is the time you want to play the fish, not force it.

I helped him as I striped drag to take some of the pressure off the line. Finally getting the fish to the boat I put my hand under his belly and lifted it into the boat. That’s when I saw the fish had the entire bait in its mouth with a hook on each side. He couldn’t have got off if he wanted to.

Getting the lure out I put the fish on my scale and it almost went five-and-a-half pounds. My camera is an old geezer flip Phone. On its best day it doesn’t hold a candle to the new Smart Phones. I also don’t do selfies well. I finally got three shots of the big bass before I let it go.

Now I was planning on sending this best pic to my friends at Pradco Outdoors. Well for the first time my phone wouldn’t hook up with Susan's phone. I have the pictures but we can’t get them to our computer. This was the only bite I got Tuesday but I consider it a good day when you put a fish this size in your boat.

This weather isn’t the best time to be on the lake, maybe in it but I wouldn’t push my luck. Wednesday I finally caught some crappie in the Fish Market. I did this while waiting on the rock trucks that didn’t come. A Blakemore 1/8 oz Road Runner with a Bobby Garland Plastic Crappie Lure was the ticket. I caught enough fish for Susan and me to have for dinner.

While I was walking up to my golf cart, I saw a bass boat coming in. I went to talk to them and they said they had been out from early morning to 3 p.m. and had caught three fish — a smallmouth and two black bass. By next Wednesday you will need to get a new hunting and fishing license. Go early and beat the rush.

It’s finally here as high school football starts. Gunter is ranked second in 3A Division II and I’m making a prediction that the road to the state championship will again be decided between Gunter and Canadian. Their fans are like old friends as we have met for the last five years. Friday they have the Sunnyvale Raiders. My prediction is Gunter wins by 20 plus. I’ll be there; let’s get it on.