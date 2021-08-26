Is the pandemic affecting Texas dove hunter numbers?

Lynn Burkhead

For the Herald Democrat

While there is rarely a bad dove hunting season in Texas — and this year's upcoming season promises to be no different when it begins next week on Sept. 1 — there may not be as many dove hunters out in the field to enjoy the sizzling wingshooting action across the Lone Star State.

That head scratching possibility might seem odd in the nation's best overall dove hunting state, but it could be a possibility according to Texas Parks and Wildlife Department biologist Owen Fitzsimmons, the man charged with overseeing the state's dove hunting resources.

While the biologist notes that he's still waiting on some numbers from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, TPWD's own small game survey efforts show an interesting blip on the dove hunting radar. And that blip is the possibility that dove hunter numbers might have stayed the same over the past year, or even show a bit of a decline.

"Like others, we definitely sold more licenses last year, and we expected to see a bump up in dove hunter numbers," said Fitzsimmons. But we really didn't see that."

In recent years, Texas dove hunter numbers have been somewhat stagnant based on factors that had little to do with actual numbers of the birds flying around, areas to hunt, or even the supply of shotgun shells, which as most wingshooters know, are in short supply right now.

That stagnant tendency included the year of 2017 when the infamous Hurricane Harvey lashed the state, a Category 4 storm that barreled ashore near Rockport, causing significant wind damage on the state's middle coastline before moving northeastward and unleashing as much as 40 to 50 inches of rain in areas from Houston to Beaumont on the upper coastline.

"The numbers that year could be because Harvey came ashore just a few days before the 2017 season started," said Fitzsimmons. "But since then, the numbers haven't really bounced back up for dove hunters like maybe a few of us thought they would."

While the figure that gets tossed out is still plus or minus 300,000 or so dove hunters, Fitzsimmons is curious why the state's small game survey doesn't show an upwards trend in what has historically been one of the Lone Star State's biggest annual hunting parties.

Last year, like most everything else in the world, it could have been due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It could be the pandemic leading to less dove hunters in the field," said Fitzsimmons. "Since the 2020 season opened up last fall, things have certainly started to open back up more. But there were also lots of small town restaurants, hotels, businesses, and such that didn't open up or even had gone out of business.

"So if we do have less dove hunters right now, it could be an economy thing I guess, because we still have plenty of birds out there. But like everything else, it's all so unpredictable right now since the pandemic started."

A pandemic that has affected the entire world in so many horrible ways, and maybe even the world of fall hunting found deep in the heart of Texas.