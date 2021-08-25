2021 Football Preview — Youth served as Collinsville tries for another playoff berth

COLLINSVILLE — The past couple of seasons have put the Pirates in plenty of pressure-packed games.

No matter what portion of the schedule, fans can expect to get their money’s worth for a match-up that usually ends up going down to the wire.

Last year Collinsville continued that trend, but showed it once again could be successful living on the edge each Friday night.

Even though the Pirates finished 6-4 overall with a bi-district loss to Rivercrest after going 3-2, with all three wins to end the season, to earn third place in District 5-2A (I), Collinsville will look to give itself a little more margin for error as it chases another winning season.

The close playoff loss (20-14) kept Collinsville out of the area round for the first time since 2015. That season was also the last time the Pirates missed out on the postseason entirely and as Patterson enters his third year leading the program, he doesn’t plan on having that streak come to an end — despite key changes on both side of the ball and having only on senior on the roster.

“A lot of juniors and sophomores are really carrying it right now,” Patterson said.

Sophomore Lance Stone takes over at quarterback for Luis Hernandez, who was a three-year starter, named first-team all-district as a senior and ran for 974 yards and 18 touchdowns on 172 carries to go with 1,028 yards and 10 touchdowns passing.

Freshman Garrett Trevino will be the starting running back after the graduation of Cory Sheppard, who had 99 carries for 638 yards and eight touchdowns and was first-team all-district.

Sophomore Colin Barnes found ways to get on the field last fall, totaling 27 carries for 168 yards and three TDs and a handful of receptions, and will be called upon for more production as a slot back.

“He can do everything so well, I don’t want to put him in one position and let people take him away,” Patterson said.

Junior receiver Nathen Bocanegra is a three-year starter and first-team all-district selection who caught 14 passes for 325 yards (23.2 yards per catch) and five touchdowns. The full-time newcomers at wideout are sophomores Reed Patterson and Carter Scott as the unit lost Jace Crisp, who was second-team all-district and led the team with 19 catches for 448 yards and added a pair of TDs, and Justin Hernandez, who had nine grabs for 115 yards and a score.

Sophomore Rylan Newman, who had 59 carries for 303 yards and a TD as a freshman, transferred from Tioga and is slated to be a wideout.

The offensive line is going to get a complete overhaul after losing first-team all-district picks Brayden Ward and Brady Knabe and second-team all-district selection Dreyton Stewart.

“We’ve got a lot of work to do with the offensive line and replacing five, so that’s always tough,” Patterson said. “But there’s a lot of problems we can cause if we get our offensive line rolling.”

And the unit won’t start at full strength — and may not have its full complement until district — as juniors Estaben Hernandez and Zeke Munoz are recovering from ACL injuries.

Sophomore Bryce Johnson is at left tackle with either senior Teiler Mercer or freshman Nick Cox on the other side. Junior Tyler Fogle is the right guard with the left guard spot a battle between junior Daniel Taylor or freshman Hunter Vannoy. The center is junior John Trevino.

On defense, Stone shared district Newcomer of the Year honors and is the lone returning linebacker after Thomas Mendell was again a first-team all-district selection as a senior, Sheppard and Luis Hernandez also closed out their careers and Grayson Ward, who was first-team all-district as a junior, did not return.

Junior Trevor O’Neal is the only upperclassman at the second level. Sophomores Parker Wells and Landon Carpenter are joined by Garrett Trevino.

Up front the nose guard is John Trevino, who will be flanked by Johnson and Cox.

The secondary will consist of all sophomores. Logan Jenkins and Patterson are the corners with Newman and Jonathan Montanez at safety.

“I equate it to golden retrievers. It’s see ball and go get ball,” Patterson said. “The faster we grow up, the better we’ll be.”

Collinsville’s non-district schedule has a bit of a different look as it regains the one contest that was removed to provide an extra bye for 5-2A (I) games — which ended up being needed — at the end of the season for COVID-19 makeups.

The Pirates will take on Muenster right before opening district play as well as face McKinney Christian in Week 3 as a replacement for Peaster after playing Blue Ridge and Cooper and before traveling to S&S.

Lindsay, Alvord, Trenton, Tom Bean and Tioga provide another tough road to a playoff berth as seeding and the final two berths were up for grabs going into the final week.