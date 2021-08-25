2021 Football Preview — Tioga wants to rise up after making changes

TIOGA — It’s the little things that help turn things around and Chad Rogers knows it doesn’t matter what level the game is played.

The field is still 100 yards long. The touchdowns are worth the same number of points. Penalties and turnovers are always costly.

No matter that Rogers is going from the second-highest classification to the second-lowest. The foundation will be built in the same way.

“I don’t approach things any differently. There are certainly questions to ask about how to deal with personnel and scheme,” said Rogers, who is on the verge of earning his 150th career victory. “Do we go fast or just slow it down and try to mash people? We are big and strong up front so that’s something we’re looking at.”

Rogers, who spent the last nine seasons on the other side of Grayson County at 5A Denison, takes over for Cody Patton, who was named the head coach when the program restarted after 60 years in 2013 as a six-man program and then moved to 11-man after a state semifinal berth in 2017.

The Bulldogs had made four straight playoff appearances before missing out last season, going 1-8 overall and 0-5 in District 5-2A (I) after moving up in the latest realignment — the second straight realignment they were playing at a new classification or division.

Tioga’s lone victory was a 39-8 against Era and provided the bulk of the team’s scoring — the offense managed just 51 points total in the eight losses. In three seasons as an 11-man program, the Bulldogs are 5-25.

“A lot of them were really young last season and they were thrown right into things,” Rogers said. “They dealt with some injuries. We’ve put a lot of time in the weight room — lifting every day that ends in ‘Y’.”

The coaching change means a second straight switch in offensive philosophy after Tioga went to the Wing-T last fall and now swings back to some more modern multiple looks.

“We put pieces of offense in during the spring and have added as we’ve gone,” Rogers said. “It’s like a chest of drawers — once you get one in and full you move to the next one.”

Senior Logan Westbrook got the initial nod at quarterback last season before being sidelined by injury. He had just 20 carries for 49 yards and a score and completed only 6-of-38 passes for 58 yards, a touchdown and three interceptions.

As a group in 2020, signal-callers managed to complete 11-of-51 passes for 169 yards.

Junior Chase Evans led the Bulldogs with 865 yards and four touchdowns on 154 carries and returns in a fullback role.

Sophomore Cooper Evans, Chase’s cousin, and freshman Johnny Dorpinghaus are options as tailbacks after Rylan Newman, who had 59 carries for 303 yards and a TD as a freshman, transferred to Collinsville.

The spots at wide receiver include senior Tanner Yant, who is the backup quarterback, and junior Tyler Henley. Junior Elijah Deleon takes over at tight end on a full-time basis and senior Carson Lewter is also in the mix.

The Bulldogs went into last season slated to start four sophomores on the offensive line and that core is returning — Caden Pelley at left tackle, Christian Case at center, Caden Case at right tackle and Drew Drees at guard. Senior Dalton Stanley round outs the unit.

Tioga will also try to improve on the defensive side of the ball after it allowed at least 38 points in every defeat, including at least 61 points three times.

“The biggest thing is to have them be aggressive,” Rogers said. “I think it’s a group that will get better as it goes along.”

Stanley is the lone returning starter in the trenches and will be the nose guard while senior Caiden Brennan and junior Micah Kent also get the nod up front.

At the linebacker spots, Catarino is back and will be joined by senior Cameron Byler and sophomore Jonah Grubbs.

Junior Evan Ballinger has experience in the secondary and is at one corner while senior Carlos Vega is at the other. Cooper Evans, Dorpinghaus and junior Caden Whitley are in the running at the safety spots.

Catarino returns at kicker and is also slated to be the punter, although Westbrook could also end up in that role.

The Bulldogs will have a normal schedule this fall — last year 5-2A (I) built in a double-bye for COVID-19 makeups — with the addition of Eustace to close out non-district play after facing Petrolia, Electra, Era and Rio Vista.

Making a move in the district standings for a return playoff trip once again comes against Lindsay, Alvord, Trenton, Tom Bean and Collinsville.

“Our depth is good and early success is the key,” Rogers said. “We want to build some momentum going into those district games.”