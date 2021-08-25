Week 1 Texoma High School Football Previews

Note: All games are non-district and begin at 7:30 p.m. Friday unless otherwise indicated.

Denison at Sherman

Where: Bearcat Stadium

Broadcast: KMKT 93.1 FM; KMAD 102.5 FM

2020 Records: Denison 7-4; Sherman 5-5

Series: Sherman leads 68-46-8

Last season: Denison won 41-23

Players to watch: Denison: RB Jadarian Price, DE Jakalen Fields; Sherman: WR Elijah Chapman, DL Armando Chavez

Notable: Denison has won eight straight in the series, its longest winning streak against its rivals and the third-longest winning streak in the series history … The Jackets have a 14-4 advantage in Ax games since 2003 … The Sherman-Denison match-up is featuring new head coaches on both sides for the first time since 1945 — when it was Sherman’s Finis Vaughn against Denison’s Arnold Johnson.

Van Alstyne at Boyd

Where: Yellow Jacket Stadium

When: 7 p.m.

Broadcast: mixlr.com/va-panther-football

2020 Records: Van Alstyne 3-8; Boyd 8-3

Series: Van Alstyne leads 2-0

Last meeting: 2013 (Van Alstyne won 35-8 in bi-district round)

Players to watch: Van Alstyne: QB Gavin Montgomery, DL Nick Loya; Boyd: QB Rendyn Lamance, DB Dalton Medlock

Notable: Both teams played different opponents to open last season because of COVID-19. VA lost to Gunter and Boyd beat Mineral Wells … Van Alstyne is trying to avoid consecutive opening losses for the first time since 2011-12 … Boyd is coming off its best season since 2012 and just the second time since 2008 it had won at least eight games.

Whitesboro at Bells

Where: Panther Stadium

Broadcast: www.whitesboroisd.org

2020 Records: Whitesboro 4-6; Bells 9-3

Series: Whitesboro leads 10-5-1

Last season: Bells won 20-6

Players to watch: Whitesboro: WR Sean Schares, LB Sterling Gartin; Bells: RB Bo Baker, LB Cameron Payne

Notable: Bells has won three straight in the series with Whitesboro’s last victory against the Panthers coming during district play in 1969 … Whitesboro is trying to avoid losing consecutive season-openers for the first time since 2008-12 … Bells has won all but one season-opener since 2014.

Community at Pottsboro

Where: Jim Henderson Memorial Stadium

Broadcast: KZRC 96.1 FM / www.citylinktv.com/channel/durant-mix-tv/

2020 Records: Community 5-6; Pottsboro 9-3

Series: Pottsboro leads 1-0

Last season: Pottsboro won 42-13

Players to watch: Community: RB Jonathan Norris, DL Jackson Younger; Pottsboro: RB Cooper Townsley, DL Blake May

Notable: Pottsboro hasn’t lost a season-opener since 2009 … Matt Poe’s next victory will be his 141st since taking over in 2006. The Cardinals won 138 games from 1978-2005 … Community has made the playoffs the past three seasons for the first time since becoming an 11-man program in 1970.

Callisburg at Howe

Where: Bulldog Stadium

Broadcast: www.howeenterprise.com/live-broadcast/

2020 Records: Callisburg 5-6; Howe 0-10

Series: Howe leads 10-4

Last season: Callisburg won 48-8

Players to watch: Callisburg: QB Jake Pollard, DL Blake Boren; Howe: RB Carson Daniels, DB Kaleb McNutt

Notable: Howe is coming off its first 0-10 season in program history and has lost 14 of its last 15 games … The Bulldogs’ only win to kick off the season since 2015 came in 2018 … Callisburg won as many games last season (5) as nearly the previous four years combined (6).

S&S at Paris Chisum

Where: Mustang Stadium

Broadcast: KOYN 93.9 FM

2020 Records: S&S 6-5; Paris Chisum 5-6

Series: Tied 1-1

Last meeting: 2017 (Paris Chisum won 14-13)

Players to watch: S&S: WR Colten Courville, DB Hunter Blanscett; Paris Chisum: RB Zaquavious Price, LB Ashton Fleming

Notable: Both teams played different opponents to open last season. S&S beat Tom Bean and Paris Chisum beat Union Grove … S&S is trying to win consecutive season openers for the first time since three straight from 2012-14 … The last time Paris Chisum had a winning record was in 2009.

Clarksville at Whitewright

Where: Tiger Stadium

2020 Records: Clarksville 2-8; Whitewright 5-5

Series: Tied 2-2

Last season: Clarksville won 17-14

Players to watch: Clarksville: QB Johnathan Olguin, DB Nikereion Marcy; Whitewright QB Kayden Carraway, DL Jeremiah Ballard

Notable: Whitewright has only one season-opening victory since 2015 – against Clarksville in 2019 … Whitewright is coming off a second straight five-win season, the first time it has won that many games in consecutive years since 2010-11 … After opening with back-to-back wins, Clarksville ended last season on an eight-game losing streak.

Sunnyvale at Gunter

Where: Tiger Stadium

Broadcast: www.guntertexas.com

2020 Records: Sunnyvale 6-5; Gunter 13-2

Series: First meeting

Players to watch: Sunnyvale: WR Max McAda, DL Brent Winfree; Gunter: QB Hudson Graham, DB Cooper Wade

Notable: Both teams played different opponents to open last season because of COVID-19. Gunter beat Van Alstyne and Sunnyvale lost to Waco Connally … Gunter has won at least 13 games for the past five seasons … Gunter hasn’t lost a season-opener since an 8-7 defeat to Valley View in 2010.

Blue Ridge at Collinsville

Where: W.L. Stephenson Sports Complex

2020 Records: Blue Ridge 4-6; Collinsville 6-4

Series: Collinsville leads 21-5

Last season: Collinsville won 30-29

Players to watch: Blue Ridge: WR Jonathan Garza, LB Byron Meserole; Collinsville: WR Nathen Bocanegra, DB Parker Wells

Notable: The Pirates are trying to win their season-opener for the fifth time in six seasons … Collinsville scored with 11 seconds left in last year’s meeting to pull out the victory … Former Gunter offensive coordinator Tim Wylie will be making his debut as Blue Ridge’s head coach.

Tioga at Petrolia

Where: Pirate Stadium

When: 7 p.m.

2020 Records: Tioga 1-8; Petrolia 7-4

Series: Petrolia leads 1-0

Last season: Petrolia won 38-0

Players to watch: Tioga: QB Logan Westbrook, DL Dalton Stanley; Petrolia: RB Caleb Henderson, LB Quade West

Notable: Chad Rogers will be making his debut as the Bulldogs head coach after nine seasons in charge at Denison … The Bulldogs have one season-opening win since moving to 11-man in 2018 … Petrolia is coming off its best season since 2002.

Tom Bean vs. Morton

When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: Fair Park Stadium in Seymour

2020 Records: Tom Bean 2-6; Morton 5-4

Series: First meeting

Players to watch: Tom Bean: WR M.J. Ervin, LB Dustin Hickman; Morton: RB Aaron Lynskey, ATH Phillip Mankin

Notable: Both teams played different opponents to open last season. Tom Bean lost to S&S and Morton lost to Knox City … Aaron Whitmire will be making his debut as the Tomcats head coach … Morton, which is west of Lubbock, returns to playing 11-man football after being an outlaw six-man program last year. Morton last played an 11-man schedule in 2016.

Texoma Christian at Irving Highlands

Where: Highlands Stadium

2020 Records: Texoma Christian 1-7; Irving Highlands 4-4

Series: Texoma Christian leads 2-0

Last meeting: 2017 (Texoma Christian won 49-34)

Players to watch: Texoma Christian: QB Hayden Turner, DL Devin Blankenship; Irving Highlands: ATH Chris McNichol, LB Collin Behan

Notable: Both teams played different opponents to open last season due to COVID-19. Texoma Christian lost to Bryson and Irving Highlands lost to Denton Calvary … This is the first meeting between the two as six-man programs … The two were supposed to open last season against each other but Irving Highlands had to wait to start its season because of positive COVID-19 cases.