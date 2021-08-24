2021 Football Preview — Whitewright eyes better finish after 2020’s unhappy ending

WHITEWRIGHT — There is no team that wants to put the remnants of last season, which was affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, in the rear-view mirror more than the Tigers.

After making the playoffs in the first season under Kevin Wiggins and winning more games in 2019 than the previous two seasons combined, Whitewright was poised to continue its upward trajectory.

The Tigers were all set to go into a de facto playoff game against rival Leonard in the District 8-3A (II) finale — winner advances to the postseason, loser stays home.

But because of COVID-19 protocols, Whitewright was unable to play and a forfeit closed out the year, a 5-5 record and the helpless feeling that went with it.

“It was frustrating because we felt good going into that game, we were getting some players back from injury,” Wiggins said. “We were really peaking in the right direction. The expectations here in Whitewright is always playoffs and I think we have the players in place to make that happen.”

After losing only a handful of seniors, the Tigers feel they will be squarely in the thick of what should be another spirited district race this fall and hope their outcome can be settled on the field.

Whitewright does have to replace four two-way starters — Brandon Woods, who was the district Defensive Lineman of the Year, Reilly Evans, who was first-team all-district at receiver and second-team all-district at linebacker, and Aaron Pitt and Troy McCartney, who despite dealing with injuries were still honorable all-district choices and ranked second and fourth, respectively on the team in receiving yards.

“We’re going to need some kids to step up,” Wiggins said. “Those were some big-play guys for us who could take the top off of defenses.”

Kayden Carraway made the move from receiver to quarterback for his junior year and ended up being first-team all-district after throwing for 1,417 yards with 13 touchdowns and 11 interceptions and running for 491 yards and 10 touchdowns on 145 carries.

“Year 3 in the system, our quarterback should be clicking a little bit better,” Wiggins said. “He’s a natural athlete. Really expecting big things from him. There’s a lot of weight on his shoulders.”

Senior Colby Jones also returns in the backfield after running 94 times for 447 yards and three touchdowns and being second-team all-district. When the Tigers go with multiple backs, senior Xyrion Daniels will get the call.

Daniels will line up in the slot in a one-back look after being a second-team all-district receiver with 27 catches for 292 yards and two scores. He also totaled 38 carries for 161 yards and two TDs.

The other wideouts will be seniors Caleb Kennemur and Clayton Warford and junior Maverick Sartain.

On the offensive line, senior Jeremiah Ballard, who was first-team all-district, returns at left tackle and junior Chauk Bailey is back as Ballard’s bookend.

Senior Jax Gage, who was honorable mention all-district, and juniors MarcAnthony Gonzales and Kasey Sanders, another honorable mention all-district pick, fill out the starting unit.

The defense was a group which allowed just a shade over 200 yards (202.9) per game in its nine contests, including a paltry 62.7 yards in the air, as it held seven opponents to 17 points or less.

Carraway is the headliner on that side of the ball as well after he totaled nine interceptions — three returned for TDs — at safety and not only was first-team all-district but also second-team all-state.

Daniels was first-team all-district at a corner spot and is a three-year starter and the other corner will be Warford, who was honorable mention all-district.

Up front, Bailey was a second-team all-district choice at end and enter his third year as a starter, senior Shane Davis was a second-team all-district pick on the inside and Ballard is also back.

Linebacker will have the most new faces. Jones and Kennemur, who was honorable mention all-district, are back but in addition to graduation losses, Jace Comola transferred to Sherman after starting as a sophomore and being honorable mention all-district. The two inside linebacker spots are a battle between senior Kyle Morris, junior Jackson Evans, who transferred from Scurry-Rosser, and sophomore Austin Stibbens.

Bailey and Daniels are in the running to handle kicking duties while Bailey will serve as the punter.

The Tigers had a slight change to their non-district schedule, which has them taking a trip to Cooper before starting 8-3A (II) action. Cooper was replaced by Redwater last season but slides in after Whitewright opens with Clarksville, Honey Grove and Celeste.

Gunter, Bells, S&S and Leonard were not only the playoff teams to emerge out of the district, they all advanced at least to the area round. Blue Ridge and Lone Oak will join the Tigers in trying to break those holds on the top four spots.