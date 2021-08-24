Volleyball Roundup — Pottsboro, Tom Bean and S&S earn sweeps

Herald Democrat

TIOGA — Ciara Redden had seven kills as Pottsboro came away with a 25-10, 25-22, 25-6 victory against Tioga in non-district action.

Taylor Hayes totaled five kills, four blocks and three aces, Jordyn Hampton also put down five kills, Palyn Reid finished with four kills and eight assists, Autumn Graley added four aces and three digs and Emily Pittman chipped in four assists for Pottsboro (12-4).

Both the Lady Cardinals and the Lady Bulldogs will take part in the Bonham Tournament — being hosted by Callisburg — starting on Thursday.

Tom Bean 3, Bells 0

In Tom Bean, Laramie Worley had eight kills, eight digs and three assists as Tom Bean defeated Bells, 25-20, 25-21, 26-24, in non-district action.

Emma Lowing chipped in six kills, five aces and three digs, Raylynn Adams finished with 21 assists, five aces, five digs and four kills, Taylor Brown collected 30 digs, Hannah Kelly added 12 digs and four kills and Jessie Ball put down five kills for Tom Bean (12-2), which competes in the Bonham Tournament — being hosted by Callisburg — starting on Thursday.

Katie Spears had six kills and three assists, Emery Howard added five kills and a pair of aces, Bailee Dorris and Laykin Little each put down three kills, Blair Baker handed out eight assists and Bailey Floyd finished with seven assists for Bells (10-7), which hosts Pilot Point on Friday afternoon.

S&S 3, Red River Rattlers 0

In Sadler, the Lady Rams earned a 25-23, 25-8, 25-17 victory against the Red River Rattlers in non-district action.

S&S (9-2) will compete in the Kerens Tournament starting on Thursday.

Collinsville 3, Chico 2

In Collinsville, the Lady Pirates outlasted Chico, 22-25, 25-23, 25-21, 25-27, 15-11, in non-district action.

Collinsville (4-11) will compete in the Bonham Tournament — being hosted by Callisburg — starting on Thursday.

Greenville Christian 3, Texoma Christian 1

In Greenville, Grace Gross had six kills and six digs for Texoma Christian but Greenville Christian came away with a 25-21, 13-25, 25-19, 25-15 victory over the Lady Eagles in non-district action.

Claire Tarpley added five kills and eight digs, T’a nne Boyd chipped in five kills and seven digs and Paige Miller collected nine digs for Texoma Christian (3-5), which plays at Prestonwood Christian Academy North on Thursday.

Frisco Centennial 3, Denison 0

In Denison, the Lady Yellow Jackets suffered a 25-15, 25-13, 25-14 loss against Frisco Centennial in non-district play.

Denison (5-10) will compete in the Argyle Tournament starting on Thursday.

Denton Ryan 3, Van Alstyne 0

In Van Alstyne, the Lady Panthers suffered a 25-14, 25-18, 25-16 loss against Denton Ryan in non-district action.

Van Alstyne (12-4) will compete in the Argyle Tournament starting on Thursday.

Decatur 3, Gunter 0

In Gunter, the Lady Tigers suffered a 26-24, 25-16, 25-22 loss against defending Class 4A champion Decatur in non-district play.

Gunter (13-5) will host Emory Rains for a non-district match on Friday afternoon.