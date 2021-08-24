Sherman earns first win in new gym

The Sherman Lady Bearcats have spent plenty of time on their new court in their new gym, but almost all of those moments in the first couple weeks of the season have centered around practice.

But with a second chance to get the first win on the newly-christened home floor, Sherman didn’t waste the opportunity.

Kate Foley had 10 kills and a pair of blocks as the Lady Bearcats cruised during a sweep against Valley View, 25-9, 25-9, 25-14, in non-district action at Bearcat Gymnasium.

Samantha Graham totaled eight kills, six assists, five digs and five aces and Camila Suarez handed out 10 assists to go with four aces for Sherman (5-12), which opens pool play in the Bonham Tournament — now being hosted by Callisburg — on Thursday.

“They’re coming together as a team,” Sherman head coach Yolanda Beasley said. “We always try to better ourselves each time we step on the floor.”

The victory pushed the team past last year’s win total with two and a half weeks to go before district play kicks off.

“Every little bit helps,” Beasley said about her first season in charge of the program. “It’s a matter of seeing it themselves, doing it themselves. Actions always speak louder, so they have to show they are better.”

The Lady Cats had been on the wrong end of a sweep to Royse City in their first home match of the season but made sure from the start against the Lady Eagles that there wouldn’t be a repeat performance.

“We have heart but I think sometimes we’re afraid to show it,” Beasley said. “We’ve been consistently inconsistent.”

After pulling away to take the first two games, Sherman had to fend off Valley View’s attempt to extend the match.

The Lady Eagles had their only lead of the night on the opening point of Game 3 before Graham and Simone DeHorney led a 5-0 run.

Twice Valley View got the deficit down to a point, the last coming at 9-8 on a kill by Andee Renfro, but the Lady Cats responded with a 6-1 burst as Foley sandwiched kills around one from Nikki Jackman and provided some breathing room that quickly expanded to a 19-10 margin and hit double digits at 23-13 before Sherman finished off the sweep.

Graham got Sherman off to a good start in the second game as the home team was quickly ahead 4-0. The margin sat at four (7-3) when Sherman ripped off a 6-0 run with Foley and Jackman in the middle of things to build a 10-point advantage.

The Lady Eagles notched the next two points thanks to Sherman errors but the Lady Cats regrouped and Suarez capped a 7-0 run on consecutive aces for a 20-5 led to set things up for a sweep.

The team traded points to open the match before Jackman had consecutive aces in Sherman reeling off five straight points.

Valley View got within 8-4 before the Lady Cats went on an 8-0 run spurred by Foley’s play at the end and Victoria Blankenship on the service line.

Landri Elvington was able to land a kill to make it 16-5 but Foley and Jackman followed with kills of their own and Ella Winslett put down an ace as the Sherman advantage swelled to 21-5 and the Lady Bearcats cruised to 1-0 lead.

Non-district

Sherman 3

Valley View 0