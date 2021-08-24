2021 Football Preview — S&S out to avoid stumble after taking a big jump forward

SADLER — The rapid rise of the Rams not only put them into the second round of the playoffs, it has now raised the stakes for S&S in what the program can accomplish going forward.

After producing a combined 1-19 record across two seasons, the Rams seemed like they wouldn't be a factor in what was going to be one of the tougher districts in Class 3A. But by the time the postseason arrived, S&S had secured third place in the 8-3A (II) standings with a 3-3 mark and ended with a 6-5 overall record after an area-round loss to Holliday.

It was just the third winning season since 2001 for the program, to go with a playoff win for the first time since 2014 and set a new baseline as the Rams enter Year 3 under head coach Josh Aleman.

“The goal is to keep building on the success. We’ve got to do it again,” Aleman said. “What happened last year is last year. We aren’t sneaking up on anybody this year.”

There are two big areas to watch on offense.

The first comes at quarterback after the graduation of Jake Reynolds, who had started the past two seasons. He ran for 1,075 yards and 16 touchdowns on 242 carries and threw for 773 yards with three touchdowns and five interceptions as a second-team all-district pick.

Now the Rams will turn to senior Kota Richardson, who is out in front of a pack of QBs that includes junior Chase Sloan, junior Brett Steward, sophomore Landon Lewis and freshman Brayden Turner. The twist to the pecking order is the first three are defensive starters with Richardson and Sloan the top two tacklers last season.

“It’s his job. I don’t see anything to change that,” Aleman said. “All can throw the ball. All can run the ball. There are capable options if we need them.”

The second is that S&S is replacing the entire offensive line, including Edgar Aguilar, who was second-team all-district, and Kody Kerr and Ethan Thomas, who both had multiple years of starting experience.

Putting together the quintet has been a major focus.

“Everybody that’s coming in, they have played and had significant snaps on the varsity for whatever reason,” Aleman said. “It’s their time to step up."

Senior Cade Russell is the right tackle, sophomore Justin Cordell is the left guard and junior Efren Hernandez is the left guard. Center is a battle between junior Jaxon Butterworth and senior Ryan Smith while the left tackle job is down to juniors Austin May and Skyler Hogan.

At receiver, there are spots up for grabs after the graduation of the top two wideouts — Cannen Fellegy and Keane Ortega.

Senior Colten Courville leads the returners with six catches for 121 yards while classmates Daymon Orr and Eli Mahan are slated to round out the unit. Junior Kevin Sanchez and sophomore Paig Morgan are also options.

Senior Nathanael Rainey, who was first-team all-district last fall, is entering his third season as the starting tight end.

There is a new starter at running back after Colby McSpedden produced 586 yards and four touchdowns on 134 carries as a senior.

Senior Gavyn Collins is in line to get a majority of the carries after serving in a backup role and classmate Josh Pittner will also be a factor in the running game.

The defense will look to continue its upward trend despite coordinator Noble Polk taking the same position at Van Alstyne. After giving up at least 41 points to six of 10 opponents in 2019, last season the Rams allowed that total to just three of 11 foes.

They posted back-to-back shutouts to begin the season and the combined total in their four best showings was a total of just 15 points.

“Our mentality won’t change,” Aleman said. “We like to hit people.”

The strength of the unit comes at linebacker with everyone returning. Collins and Richardson were second-team all-district while Sloan and Pittner were near the top in tackles. Mahan adds depth to the second level.

In the secondary, the Rams can also boast a full group back. Steward and senior Hunter Blanscett are at safety and senior Joey Carter is at one corner. The other corner spot will be shared between Courville and Orr.

But all three spots on the defensive line are up for grabs, including the tackle slot vacated by Thomas, who was second-team all-district. Many of the offensive linemen are options here, as well as freshman Tanner Skitt.

Both special teams jobs are open after Suzanna Griffin handled kicking duties for three years and Ortega had been the punter. Both were named second-team all-district.

Sanchez will take over kicking duties on a full-time basis and is expected to punt as well.

The Rams expect to be squarely in the fight for a highly-coveted playoff spot out of 8-3A (II) — especially since all four teams won their bi-district match-ups. But the crowded field which still contains defending five-time region champ Gunter, Bells, Leonard, Whitewright, Blue Ridge and Lone Oak should be like last season, when it came down to the final week with some things still up for grabs.