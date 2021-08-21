Volleyball Roundup — Tom Bean wins second straight tourney title

Herald Democrat

POOLVILLE — Raylynn Adams had 22 assists, 12 digs and three kills on the way to being named the MVP as Tom Bean won the Poolville Tournament with a 15-25, 25-15, 15-8 victory over Northside.

Jessie Ball put down eight kills, Emma Lowing chipped in seven kills, Laramie Worley totaled 18 digs and four kills, Taylor Brown collected 13 digs and Hannah Kelly finished with six digs, two kills and two assists for Tom Bean (11-2), which hosts Bells on Tuesday.

Both Worley and Kelly were named to the All-Tournament Team.

The Lady Tomcats advanced to the final with a 25-16, 26-24 win over Poolville. Worley put down nine kills, Adams totaled 16 assists, seven digs and four kills, Lowing chipped in five kills and two blocks, Kelley collected nine digs and Brown finished with seven digs.

Denison Tournament

Third-Place Match

Pottsboro 2, Bells 1

Ciara Redden and Taylor Hayes each finished with seven kills as Pottsboro defeated Bells, 25-15, 15-25, 26-24, to win the third-place match at the Denison Tournament.

Palyn Reid totaled eight assists and four digs and was named to the All-Tournament Team, Jordyn Hampton added five kills and five assists and Autumn Graley had six digs and three aces for Pottsboro (11-4), which plays at Tioga on Tuesday night.

The Lady Cardinals had a 25-15, 15-25, 11-25 loss in the semifinals to eventual champion Van Alstyne. Hayes had nine kills, Graley collected four digs, Reid handed out seven assists and Hampton chipped in six assists.

Pottsboro opened bracket play with a 25-18, 22-25, 27-25 win over Whitewright. Redden put down nine kills, Hayes had eight kills and two blocks, Ava Sims chipped in two blocks, Hampton added six kills and Reid handed out five assists.

In pool play, Pottsboro had a 23-25, 25-17, 25-11 victory over Whitesboro and a 25-17, 25-9, 25-12 win against Denton Calvary.

Redden and Hayes had nine kills each, SG Lipscomb put down seven kills, Reid handed out 12 assists, Maddie Skipworth collected five digs and Graley totaled six aces and five digs.

Bells started bracket play with a 25-20, 25-15 win over Denton Calvary and then had a 17-25, 12-25 loss in the semifinals to Callisburg before losing against Pottsboro.

On the day, Katie Spears had 19 kills, Bailee Dorris added 12 kills, Blair Baker handed out 19 assists and Bailey Floyd finished with 11 assists for the Lady Panthers (10-6), who play at Tom Bean on Tuesday night.

In non-district action, Bells earned a 25-18, 25-19, 25-21 victory over Trenton. Dorris had nine kills, Spears chipped in five kills, Emery Howard added three kills, Floyd handed out 24 assists and Baker totaled 10 assists.

Fifth-Place Match

Whitewright 2, Denison 0

Ashton Long had eight kills and seven digs as Whitewright swept Denison to earn fifth-place at the Denison Tournament.

Rylie Godbey added five kills and Katy Long was named to the All-Tournament Team for Whitewright (8-6), which hosts Lone Oak on Tuesday night.

The Lady Tigers opened bracket play with a 25-18, 22-25, 27-25 loss to Pottsboro. Ashton Long had 14 kills, nine digs and three aces and Regan Eldredge added seven kills and 13 digs.

Whitewright then swept Tioga. Ashton Long totaled nine kills, five digs and three aces and Katy Long chipped in three kills, 10 assists and four digs.

Challenger Bracket

Championship

Whitesboro 2, Frisco Leadership Prep 0

Jenna King had six kills, four aces and 11 digs as Whitesboro won the championship of the Challenger Bracket at the Denison Tournament with a 25-2, 26-24 victory against Frisco Leadership Prep.

Libby Langford added five kills and nine digs, Addison McBride chipped in three kills and Abby Robinson put down three aces to go with nine digs for Whitesboro (6-10), which plays at Anna on Tuesday.

The Lady Bearcats advanced to the final with a 25-11, 25-18 win over Gainesville. King had seven kills, Langford chipped in six kills, McBride totaled five kills, Maddy Cole handed out 10 assists, Isabel Gabbert had eight assists and Robinson collected eight digs.

Langford had 10 kills and six digs as Whitesboro started bracket play with a 25-6, 25-6 win over Howe. King chipped in four kills, five digs and a pair of aces and Robinson finished with 12 digs.

Chico Tournament

Championship

Benbrook 2, S&S 0

In Chico, the Lady Rams finished as the runner-up of the Chico Tournmaent with a 25-21, 25-21 loss against Benbrook.

S&S started bracket play with a 25-17, 25-19 victory over Newcastle to advance to the final.

The Lady Rams (8-2) host the Red River Rattlers on Tuesday.

In non-district action, S&S earned a 25-16, 25-22, 22-25, 19-25, 15-10 victory against Wolfe City to extend its winning streak to seven straight matches. Marlee Howard had 12 kills and three blocks, Harlee Wooten put down nine kills, Brenna Howard handed out 42 assists to go with five kills and five aces, Kendal Fellegy chipped in seven kills and two aces, Grace Hyde totaled eight kills and two blocks, Paige Turner landed seven kills and Sydney Ringger collected 22 digs.

Ovilla Christian Tournament

Consolation Championship

Texoma Christian 2, Founders Classical 0

In Red Oak, the TCS Lady Eagles won the consolation championship at the Ovilla Christian Tournament with a 25-11, 25-18 victory over Founders Classical.

TCS advanced to the final match with a 25-2, 25-11 victory against Ovilla Christian’s junior varsity.

Over the two matches, Claire Tarpley put down 12 kills, T’a nne Boyd was named to the All-Tournament Team and added seven kills, Grace Gross and Paige Miller collected eight digs each and Anzley Poe chipped in four aces for Texoma Christian (3-4), which plays at Greenville Christian on Tuesday.

Texoma Christian started the tournament with a 25-20, 25-6 loss to Ovilla Christian and a 25-17, 25-18 loss against Westlake Academy to go with a 23-25, 25-5 tie against Waco Eagle Christian.

Tarpley had 10 kills and 15 digs on the day while Boyd totaled 10 kills, eight digs and five blocks, Poe finished with five kills, nine digs and four aces, Annika Hogan had 11 digs and 15 assists and Paige Miller totaled eight digs.

Non-district

Tioga 3, Red River Rattlers 2

TIOGA — Taylor Roberts had 10 kills and 19 digs as the Lady Bulldogs earned a 25-12, 20-25, 25-19, 23-25, 15-8 victory against the Red River Rattlers in non-district play.

Lauren Sheppard added nine kills and 13 digs, Katy Jordan totaled five kills, 11 digs, 18 assists and nine aces and Annsleigh Koberick finished with 14 assists and seven digs for Tioga, which hosts Pottsboro on Tuesday.