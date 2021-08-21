2021 Football Preview — March to the playoffs will rely on Bells running wild

BELLS — The Panthers’ plan was a shock to the system two seasons ago. Now opposing defenses know what is coming and still have trouble stopping it.

The Slot-T has become the right fit for Bells, which enters Year 3 of its deployment with almost half of the starters running it from Day 1.

That type of precision led to a 9-3 overall record and a trip to the area round after a runner-up finish in District 8-3A (II).

The Panthers earned playoff victories in consecutive seasons for the first time and won at least nine games in back-to-back years for the first time since 1996-97 — it's a feat they've never done three straight seasons.

But it was a step back from a region semifinal berth in 2019 and there are several upperclassmen who contributed on that squad ready to leave one final mark.

“We’ve had an expectation around here and expectations are high,” Bells head coach Dale West said. “Yeah we’ve won nine games the last two years and played in five playoff games but that’s not the end goal. We have to clean up everything and do the little things to take the next big step.

“We take pride in we’re not going to be flashy; we do what we do and try to be really good at it.”

Senior Blake Rolen enters his third season at the QB spot after having a hand in 11 touchdowns (seven rushing) and being honorable mention all-district. He has been the conductor of one of the top rushing teams in the state and there’s no reason to think that will change with the stable of backs Bells brings back.

“There’s not a more selfless kid,” West said. “He was expecting to be the next spread QB here, throw for 3,500 yards and we got here and changed everything and he didn’t blink an eye.”

More than 3,500 yards returns in the backfield and the starting trio nearly put together three 1,000-yard seasons.

Senior Bo Baker is a four-year starter entering his third season at running back. He was again a first-team all-district pick after rushing for 1,573 yards and 19 touchdowns on 142 carries to go with eight catches for 202 yards and two TDs.

Brock Baker jumped into the lineup as a sophomore and was the 8-3A (II) Offensive Newcomer of the Year after totaling 1,122 yards and 10 touchdowns on 148 carries.

Junior Grady Waldrip, a third-year starter, was an honorable mention all-district choice with 143 carries for 859 yards and 12 TDs.

“I’m expecting great things from all three,” West said. “They want that pressure; they’re big-time players. They want the high expectations but they’re also unselfish. If they have to carry out their fakes or block, they know we all benefit.”

While the Panthers do rarely pass — Rolen completed 17-of-39 passes for 369 yards — they lost both key components in with the graduation of wideout Tanner Carter and tight end Hogan Harris, who was a first-team all-district selection.

Senior Kaden Pyle will line up out wide while sophomore Gabe Rodgers gets the initial nod at tight end, a position that essentially acts as a sixth lineman, as senior Peyton Handle recovers from a broken leg suffered in the first scrimmage.

There are two spots up for grabs on the offensive line, including one to replace first-team all-district selection Landon Nelson.

Senior tackle Tanner Hayes returns after being first-team all-district for the second straight season while seniors Jackson Harlan and Quinton Douglas were also starters a year ago.

The newcomers look to be seniors Christian Mena and Tucker Aaron.

Graduation left more voids to fill on the defense as end Hank Weaver, linebacker Aidan Brown and Carter at corner were all first-team all-district while tackle Drake Stephens was second-team all-district.

“We just have to get them in the right spots and get them reps,” West said. “The kids will get better and better; just have to work out the kinks.”

Junior Cooper Smith is back up front at defensive end after being named second-team all-district. He is joined by junior Kai Brown at the other end and senior Colten Yates lines up at nose guard. Junior Colt Stone and sophomore Brock Rodgers are pushing for snaps in the trenches.

Senior Canyon Payne was second-team all-district at linebacker and leads a group which also brings back the other outside linebacker, senior Jaden Nelson. Rolen is slated to be at one of the inside linebacker spots, teaming with junior Koehler High. Gabe Rodgers could see time in the second level as well.

In the secondary, both safeties return — Pyle was first-team all-district and Bo Baker was second-team all-district.

The new cornerbacks are Brock Baker and junior Spencer Hinds.

High takes over at kicker and Rolen will handle punting duties for the third straight year.

Bells will be chasing Gunter in the 8-3A (II) standings as the Panthers try for their second district crown in three years while also trying to hold off fellow playoff qualifiers S&S and Leonard as well. Whitewright, Blue Ridge and Lone Oak are the teams trying to move into the top half of group.