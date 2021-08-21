2021 Football Preview — Gunter has a sixth sense about what’s in store this fall

GUNTER — The Tigers knew it was going to be tough to defend their 3A Division II state championship, since it wasn’t the first time they had attempted to do so and came up just short.

Gunter still sits on such a lofty perch that the 13-2 record, undefeated district title run and appearance in the state semifinals before losing to eventual champion Canadian is the worst year the Tigers have “endured” in the past five seasons where overall record is 73-5.

Programs should be so lucky for that to be their floor, as well as the fact Gunter played deep into December once again with such a youthful roster.

There were only three senior starters and the bevy of Tigers coming back are ready to see AT&T Stadium as the final destination for the fourth time in this stretch.

“Two things can kill us — complacency and selfishness. Both of those things are human nature,” Gunter head coach Jake Fieszel said.”We knew we had to get right back to work in the spring and the summer. We emphasized getting bigger and more physical and the kids went to work in the weight room. That was a priority.”

Receiver Cade Roller, who was second-team all-district, was the only starter lost to graduation on offense.

Senior quarterback Hudson Graham, who is committed to Texas Tech at safety, enters his third season running the offense.

He was the District 8-3A (II) MVP after completing 110-of-162 passes for 2,009 yards and 20 touchdowns with six interceptions and running 95 times for 650 yards and 14 scores.

“We knew we had a Division I athlete and we certainly know what type of player he is,” Fieszel said.

The rotating cast around him in the backfield includes a pair of juniors. Ethan Sloan was first-team all-district with 100 carries for 792 yards and 12 touchdowns to go with 39 catches for 651 yards and eight TDs while Ashton Bennett was second-team all-district after 995 yards and 16 touchdowns on 131 carries.

Seniors Saul Rodriguez and Kaden Rigsby and junior Ivy Hellman will also see carries like they did last season.

“In my definition of an offense that spreads the field, you want multiple guys who can make plays,” Fieszel said. “And even though we have so many guys coming back, they’re competing for reps in the game as well, not just for their position.”

Senior Cole Lemons had a breakout season at wide receiver. He finished with 51 receptions for 1,001 yards and 11 touchdowns and was honorable mention all-state and first-team all-district. Sophomore Cannon Lemberg will take over the spot vacated by Roller.

Senior Trey Oblas, who started at tackle the past two seasons and was second-team all-district, will be the tight end.

The offensive line has plenty of experience: seniors Lane Dophied (guard) and Sean McClure (center) were first-team all-district selections — Dophied was also honorable mention all-state — while senior Greyson Toney returns at guard and junior Mason Peacock is back at tackle.

“We’re pretty blessed to have the offensive line we have this year,” Fieszel said.

Oblas’ shift has junior Jack St. Clair taking over the other tackle spot.

Gunter’s defense held 10 opponents to two touchdowns or less, including a stretch that included six straight foes in single digits, and brings back nine starters.

The unit does have to replace linebacker Mitchell Brewer, who was the 8-3A (II) Defensive Player of the Year, and defensive end Martin Garcia, who was second-team all-state and first team all-district.

“The fun thing about a group like this, you can build upon the foundation that’s already there,” Fieszel said. “We can do some different things because of how solid they are in the basics.”

Peacock was the district Newcomer of the Year on the line and the rotation will once again include Dophied, who was first-team all-district, while Hellman and sophomore Brayden Hinton are the defensive ends.

Rodriguez and Rigsby were first-team all-district linebackers — Rigsby was also honorable mention all-state — and Sloan was second-team all-district opposite Rodriguez. Bennett joins the group on the inside on a full-time basis.

In the secondary, Lemons was first-team all-district at one corner after picking off 11 passes and the other corner is once again manned by sophomore Cade Dodson. Senior Cooper Wade was named second-team all-district at free safety and Adam Reed lines up next to him, although Graham and Sloan will get occasional situational snaps in the back end.

Logan Hubbard returns for his third season at kicker after being first-team all-district the past two years and Graham will handle punting duties again.

There is a slight change to the Tigers’ non-district schedule as they will open against Sunnyvale instead of Van Alstyne before facing Pottsboro, Whitesboro and Pilot Point to prep for 8-3A (II) action.

Gunter will go for its sixth straight district crown against Bells, Whitewright, S&S, Leonard, Blue Ridge and Lone Oak. The Tigers haven’t dropped a district contest since 2015, an active winning streak of 34 games.