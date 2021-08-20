2021 Football Preview — Pottsboro has spots to fill to keep humming

POTTSBORO — There have been very few rebuilding projects for the Cardinals, who perennially push people around to produce a playoff berth.

Some years Pottsboro has done it with offense. In others the Cardinals relied on their defense. And in some cases, like two years ago, both sides of the ball have put together a dominant run the likes of which the program has never seen.

But now the last remaining core pieces of the state runner-up squad will need to be replaced on both sides of the ball.

“What’s in the past is in the past,” Cardinals head coach Matt Poe said. “It’s these guys’ opportunity to do something special and that’s what we’re working for.”

Reloading has been more of Pottsboro’s style, like going 9-3 last season before an area round loss to eventual region runner-up Malakoff.

The Cardinals won at least a share of a district title for the eighth time in 10 seasons, tying Mineola at the top of 5-3A (I) in a district where the four playoff teams finished within a game of each other.

To maintain its status, Pottsboro will have new faces stepping in at several key spots.

“Our goal every year is to win the district championship,” Poe said. “Even though we’ve got some holes to fill, that’s what we’re still after.”

For the offense, that means a change at quarterback after two seasons of big numbers from Braden Plyler, who was the district Offensive Player of the Year after throwing for 2,123 yards and 26 touchdowns with five interceptions and running for 950 yards and 20 touchdowns on 187 carries.

His favorite target, Titus Lyons, also graduated after sharing the 5-3A (I) Utility Player of the Year award with 49 catches for 953 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Senior Jett Carroll stepped in at running back last season and was named second-team all-district after 592 yards and three touchdowns on 126 carries. He will now be at quarterback, although junior Halen Flanagan is vying for the job.

“They’re pushing each other,” Poe said. “Passing-wise they’re pretty equal. As far as running the ball, Jett’s a little more accomplished.”

When it comes to running back, senior Cooper Townsley is hoping to put injuries and then spending most of last season on defense behind him while senior Cole Bynum and sophomore Major McBride will get more carries after getting limited snaps in 2020.

While Lyons leaves a big hole, senior Jake Kubik totaled 36 receptions for 584 yards and seven touchdowns on the way to being second-team all-district, junior Jude Bentley had 19 catches for 205 yards and four TDs and senior Drake Hunter had 110 yards and a pair of scores on nine catches.

Junior Reid Thompson transferred back from Whitesboro while seniors Griffin Conklin and Dionis Morina and sophomore Carson Gibson are pushing for playing time as well.

Among the voids on the offensive line include Silas Barr, who is at Oklahoma State after sharing the district Offensive Lineman of the Year honor, and a pair of first-team all-district selections in Daniel Graham and Landon Simpson.

Seniors Andrew Peippo and Bailey May are back and classmates Gabe Clayton and Andrew Burdette are in line to earn starting spots. Senior Kenny Morris and juniors Corbin House and Caleb Williams are not only battling for the open spot but perhaps to unseat someone as well.

“That’s the biggest question offensively,” Poe said. “It’s about finding those other three guys.”

The defense was hit just as hard by graduation. Gone are first-team all-district picks in linebackers Jackson Lipscomb and Colton Creswell and defensive back Tyler Farris while linebacker Landon Dunaway was second-team all-district.

Up front May is back at nose tackle with Cooper Dobbs at defensive end. Peippo, Burdette, House, Morris, senior Xanth Turner, junior X’Zaveon Benedict and Conner Nix could form some sort of rotation to round out the unit.

At the linebacker spot, Bynum returns after being second-team all-district on the inside and will be paired with Townsley, who was second-team all-district in the secondary, with Flanagan waiting in the wings. On the outside, options are Hunter, Kubik, Gibson and senior Grayson Watson.

Morina was second-team all-district at corner and Conklin is positioned to line up on the other side but Thompson, Bentley, junior Andrew Chapman and sophomore Cameron Saunders are trying to force their way into the mix.

Kubik and junior Cooper French are slotted to be the safeties with McBride the first option off the bench.

“As far as the linebackers and the secondary — those guys can really run,” Poe said.

The Cardinals also have to replace kicker Jacob McDonald, who shared the district’s Special Teams Player of the Year Award. Morina is slated to handle kicking and punting duties.

Pottsboro has a slight adjustment to its non-district schedule as it won’t play Melissa heading into the bye week after starting against Community and Gunter. The Cardinals are looking for an opponent in either Week 3 or Week 4 but might have to go nearly three weeks without playing.

District 5-3A (I) is expected to be another down-to-the-wire finish with Mineola, Mount Vernon and Winnsboro looking to return to the postseason while Howe, Bonham, Commerce and Emory Rains will try to move up in the standings.