2021 Football Preview — Howe believes there’s nowhere to go but up

HOWE — The Bulldogs aren’t making excuses for not winning any games last season.

But the reason why Howe ended at 0-10, the first winless campaign since an 0-9-1 record in 1964, was very obvious when comparing the roster from the season opener to the final contest of the year. Or any two games in between

Injuries piled up on a weekly basis and the roster either shrunk or had to be reinforced by the lower levels.

“I have had bad luck,” Howe head coach Bill Jehling said with a hint of a smile. “We were starting a lot of young kids. Pulling up from the junior varsity and then sending them back down. It was a brutal season.”

The Bulldogs had a chance to get a victory in the second-to-last game but a field goal by Bonham in the closing seconds handed Howe a 31-29 loss.

If the injury bug hadn’t taken such a big bite out of the Bulldogs, they felt they would at least be competitive coming off consecutive 3-7 records in Jehling’s first two years.

“When you basically don’t have the same lineup you were planning on going with, and then week-to-week there’s always changes, it’s hard to be consistent,” he said. “Hopefully this year can be different.”

The silver lining is that there are dozens of players with varsity experience as Howe tries to turn things around and the movement is happening with very few upperclassmen — just two seniors start on offense and three are starters on defense.

Junior Austin Haley enters his third season as the starting quarterback and he will be charged with trying to charge up the offense: in seven of the losses — another was by forfeit — the Bulldogs scored no more than 10 points.

“I’m more of a Wing-T, Slot-T guy,” Jehling said. “But then I saw Austin coming up and how he can sling it; we knew we were going to have to take advantage of that."

In the backfield, junior Carson Daniels had the most carries among current Bulldogs and classmate Bryce Crosby joins him in trying to take some pressure off Haley.

The unit has to find production to replace that of Jordan Jones, who graduated after sharing the district’s Utility Player of the Year Award.

Junior Ryan Hough was an honorable mention selection at wide receiver while seniors Kaleb McNutt and Ethan Lopez and sophomore Cooper Jones will also be options in the passing attack.

The offensive line is getting just a little bit of a makeover. Senior Will Fleming is back at left tackle and junior Caleb Hix is the left guard. Sophomore Mahlon Walker is shifting over to center after he made the most of the snaps he took as a ninth-grader and freshman Charlie Vera is the right guard.

The right tackle spot is a battle between senior Clay White, junior Michael Riddle and sophomore Luciano Vazquez.

On defense, the unit is also looking to show improvement after allowing at least 47 points to all but two opponents

“We want to have a dominant front with a 3-4 look but it’s more of a 5-0 scheme,” Jehling said. “We’re keeping it super simple so the kids can play fast."

Fleming and senior Luis Gonzales are in the running at nose guard while Vera and Riddle are slated to be the defensive ends.

At the linebacker spots are where most of the experience can be found. Crosby and Jones are returning starters while Daniels, Hix and junior Landin Duty round out the group

Haley was a first-team all-district selection in the secondary due to the lack of bodies and the Bulldogs hope they don’t have to use their signal-caller on defense, which will open a spot at safety.

Senior Caleb Wahrmund was an honorable mention all-district selection at corner and McNutt is slated to be opposite him. Hough and sophomores Kolin Murphy and Colton Little are the safeties.

The team does have to find a replacement for kicker Kevin Flores, who shared the district’s Special Teams Player of the Year honor as a senior. Daniel Del Angel steps into that role for his senior season and either he or Haley will handle punting duties, which Haley took care of last season.

The Bulldogs will face the same three non-district opponents — Callisburg, Bells and Sanger — before entering District 5-3A (I) action against Pottsboro, Winnsboro, Emory Rains, Commerce, Mineola, Bonham and Mount Vernon.