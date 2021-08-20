Available Battle of the Ax tickets go on sale Monday

Herald Democrat

Remaining tickets for the Battle of the Ax will go on sale Monday morning and will be available through both Sherman and Denison.

Purchasing tickets will begin at 7:30 a.m. online only — no tickets will be available at the gate or stadium box office and passes will not be accepted — until they are sold out.

Sherman tickets can be purchased as either reserved seating, which will be $8 plus online transaction fees, or general admission/student seating, which will be $6 plus online transactions fees.

Bearcat fans can go to https://www.shsbearcats.net/HTtickets and select the maroon "Get Tickets" link which corresponds to the side of preferred seating.

Denison tickets will be available as general admission/student seating, which will be $6 plus online transactions fees.

Yellow Jackets fans will need to go to the Denison ISD athletic page, where a link and code will be posted at 7:30 a.m. on Monday which is where the transaction can be completed.