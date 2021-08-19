2021 Football Preview — W'boro eyes consistency for new playoff streak

WHITESBORO — It would have been easy for the Bearcats to believe things weren’t going to turn around.

They started last season by losing five of six games and managed just 38 total points in the five defeats, all to eventual playoff teams. It was a group dealing with wholesale changes and searching for an identity, all with the pressure of earning another postseason berth.

“You had a bunch of young kids. We put 11 sophomores out there,” Bearcats head coach Cody Fagan said. “Anytime you do that, it’s going to take them some time to figure it out. We found our weaknesses early and adjusted and got better as we went along.”

And while it took some time for Whitesboro to overcome the early obstacles, the final push led to a 4-6 overall record and a 4-3 mark in the District 4-3A (I) standings. It was good enough to tie Paradise for fourth place, and put the Bearcats just a game behind the second-place tie between Pilot Point and Boyd, but it also meant Whitesboro was at the mercy of a tie-breaker and the Cats were the odd team out, snapping the program record for consecutive playoff appearances at nine.

It took a century to start that streak and Whitesboro isn’t planning on waiting that long to get the next one going.

“ Ten years in a row we made the playoffs and we were the team that didn’t make it. We didn’t get it done. We put ourselves in position where we had to play catch-up and couldn’t," Fagan said. "The bright side is you have a whole lot of kids back with varsity experience that got real close."

There was a rotation at quarterback to start 2020 between junior Mac Harper and senior Jake Hermes with the odd man out getting snaps at receiver. Harper eventually took over full-time behind center, throwing for 614 yards and five touchdowns and also running for seven scores, Hermes settled in at tight end and both were second-team all-district selections.

“You saw him grow up the last five games. If your quarterback is getting better, your team is getting better,” Fagan said. “Confidence is there. The work ethic is there.”

Senior Jacob Smith was a second-team all-district choice with 10 catches for 162 yards and three touchdowns and classmate Sean Schares led the team with 25 receptions and 340 yards. Three other seniors — Torran Naglestad, Jayce Sanders and Kayden Unclebach — and sophomore Karter Sluder round out the receiving unit.

Senior Paul Velton and junior Jace Sanders are tight end options.

The running attack will need to replace the production of Devon Price, who had 405 yards and two scores on 88 carries and was second-team all-district as a senior.

Greyson Ledbetter will shoulder more of the load after 49 rushes for 151 yards and a TD as a sophomore. Senior Asher Contreras and junior Sterling Gartin are next in line to get carries.

Junior Cody Vessels returns to the offensive line after being second-team all-district. Seniors Keegan Masson, Jadin Hedges and Julian Chavez and juniors Conner Markham, Jacob Castillo, Isaiah Chappell, Colton Voge and Collin Burns are all vying for the other four slots.

“We’re going to put the best five as starters on the offensive side so we can put some other bodies on the other side of the ball,” Fagan said. “Last year we didn’t have a lot of depth and now we feel like we have that in that area.”

The defense was consistent from the start as only three opponents scored more than 26 points against the unit and kept Whitesboro in games.

It does need to replace two of the top tacklers in Sutton Fuhrmann and Price as well as second-team all-district defensive lineman Wade Graves.

Velten returns up front after being named first-team all-district and is once again joined by junior Kyler Murphree. Chappell, Castillo, Chavez and Voge are the most likely to be part of a potential rotation.

Gartin, who led the team in tackles, was also first-team all-district at linebacker while Jayce Sanders was second-team all-district. Smith and Unclebach are returning starters and Contreras will have an opportunity to contribute as well.

“You’re going to see a bunch of small guys who fly around the field and chase the ball really, really well,” Fagan said.

In the secondary, the Bearcats need to replace Chase Taylor, a first-team all-district selection and Major Ledbetter, who earned second-team all-district honors.

Jace Sanders returns after being second-team all-district and the other spots will be stocked with the offensive skill positions — Naglestad, Hermes, Harper, Schares and Sluder — while junior Gavin Brown could figure into the plans as well.

Smith is slated to take over kicking duties after he was first-team all-district at punter.

It will again be a tough battle in 4-3A (I) as everyone looks to dethrone district champ Brock. Whitesboro, Paradise, Pilot Point and Boyd all had winning district records while Bowie, Ponder and Peaster will try to rise up and snag a playoff berth.