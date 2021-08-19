Volleyball Roundup — Bells, Tioga and W'wright advance at Denison tourney

Herald Democrat

The Bells Lady Panthers swept all three of their matches to win Pool A at the Denison Tournament.

Bells earned a 26-24, 25-14 victory over Valley View, a 25-17, 25-18 win against Gainesville and a 25-18, 25-15 win over Whitewright to get the pool’s top seed for the Championship Bracket on Saturday and will face the runner-up of Pool D at 9 a.m.

Bailee Dorris had 35 kills on the day while Katie Spears added 30 kills and Emery Howard chipped in 26 kills for Bells (8-4).

Tioga 2, Howe 1

Taylor Roberts had 12 kills and three blocks as Tioga closed out Pool B play at the Denison Tournament with a 25-17, 21-15, 25-19 victory over Howe.

Katy Jordan handed out 11 assists while Gabby Ayala and Annsleigh Koberick each put down five kills for the Lady Bulldogs, who finished second in the pool due to a loss against Callisburg, which claimed the top spot.

Tioga hosts the Red River Rattlers on Friday in a non-district match before returning to the Denison Tournament and face the top seed from Pool C in the Championship Bracket at 10 a.m. on Saturday.

Whitewright 2, Gainesville 0

The Whitewright Lady Tigers went 2-1 in Pool A play at the Denison Tournament, including a 25-21, 25-13 victory over Gainesville to clinch the second seed for bracket play.

Whitewright started the day with a win over Valley View and then lost, 25-18, 25-15, against Bells to determine the top two seeds for the Championship Bracket.

Ashton Long totaled seven kills, 12 digs and three aces, Regan Eldredge had five kills, 11 digs and three aces and Katy Long finished with 16 assists and three aces for Whitewright.

The Lady Tigers will travel to North Hopkins on Friday for a non-district match and then return to the Denison Tournament to take on the top seed from Pool D in the Championship Bracket at 10 a.m. on Saturday.

Chico Tournament

S&S sweeps pool play

In Chico, the Lady Rams went 3-0 to kick off the Chico Tournament and push their winning streak to six matches.

S&S had a 25-19, 25-19 victory over Prairie Valley and a 25-20, 25-16 win over Electra to go with a comeback 20-25, 25-21, 15-10 victory over the host Lady Dragons.

The Lady Rams (6-1) will host Wolfe City in non-district action on Friday before returning to the Chico Tournament on Saturday.