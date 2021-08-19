2021 Football Preview — VA hopes for 2nd chance on 4A first impression

VAN ALSTYNE — There was good news and bad news when it came to the Panthers' first season in Class 4A.

At the end of the season was a playoff appearance, a berth the program earned for the 11th time in 13 seasons. But for the first time since 2012, Van Alstyne’s final record was not a winning one.

The Panthers struggled down the stretch and finished 3-8 overall with a 1-3 mark in District 4-4A (II) before a bi-district loss against Graham.

So even with the playoff experience for the returning core, Van Alstyne knows it needs to be better based on its initial foray into 4A.

“We knew we were going to be really young. On paper we had one returning on offense and defense,” said VA head coach Mikeal Miller, who enters his 13th season leading the Panthers and is 10 victories shy of becoming the program’s all-time wins leader at 90. “No matter where we would have been, experience would have been an issue.”

The young roster from last year looks to build on some of those lessons — two of the losses were by a TD or less — especially for an offense that needed to replace almost every starter. This time around there are fewer holes to fill.

“The key word I’d go with is consistent. That’s something we never got last year was consistency," Miller said. “The first time you go through it, you don’t know. Knowing what to expect is huge and we have the kids that can go out there with experience.”

Senior Gavin Montgomery took over at quarterback, threw for 1,034 yards and seven touchdowns with nine interceptions and ran for 915 yards and 14 touchdowns on 189 carries.

Junior Dakota Howard, who is committed to Oklahoma for baseball, also saw some snaps behind center but settled in as a wideout and became a big-play threat, totaling 25 catches for 437 yards and four touchdowns. Even though he may still line up at QB occasionally, his talent down the field is difficult to ignore.

“He’s one of the best receivers in this area,” Miller said.

Senior Collin Reynolds was second-team all-district with 35 receptions for 243 yards and two TDs. Rounding out the receiving corps are juniors Mateen Boudoin and Jackson Allen and senior Lucas Lindley.

The running game struggled at times outside of Montgomery. Junior Jaden Mahan had 96 carries for 466 yards and six touchdowns but missed almost all of district play with a knee injury while senior Gavin Bybee chipped in 288 yards and two scores on 76 rushes. Senior Will Frey will also get carries.

On the offensive line, junior center Levi Copeland was second-team all-district and anchors a unit that lost first-team all-district selection Jacob Gallardo, who was also a first-team pick as a defensive lineman, and second-team all-district choice Jake Smallwood.

Junior Nick Loya is a three-year starter at guard and the tackles are slated to be juniors Cooper Carroll and Colby Hayes. The other guard spot is down to senior Riordon Maloney, junior Xander Smith or sophomore Zach Thomas.

“If they can be consistent and physical, we can get the job done,” Miller said.

When it comes to the defense, there will be an alignment change as Noble Polk comes over from S&S to coordinate the unit. The Panthers will shift from a 4-2-5 look and be based out of the 3-4.

“Anytime there’s something new it’s a transition,” Miller said. “Coach Polk brings so much to the table. We’re glad to have him.”

Loya and Hayes are projected to be the ends with Copeland and junior Trey Ratcliff in a potential rotation at nose tackle.

Reynolds returns at outside linebacker, where he was second-team all-district, while Frey, Bybee, senior Manny Chavira and juniors Foster Cataldie and Caden Whitley all have a chance to contribute.

There’s some depth in the secondary as well. Boudoin returns at one corner and either senior Cade Milroy or Lindley will line up on the opposite side. Montgomery and Howard are at safety, although Reynolds could slot in there based on the personnel at the second level.

“That’s what usually got us last year — the bigger schools had depth,” Miller said. “We’re in a little better shape now.”

Van Alstyne does have a big hole to fill on special teams with the graduation of Aaron Beckham, who was first-team all-district at kicker and punter and signed with North Texas. But senior Diego Hernandez did have some opportunities and will handle kicking duties on a full-time basis. The punter spot heading into the season is up for grabs.

The Panthers will again battle Aubrey, Celina, Krum and Sanger in district action with all but one qualifying for the playoffs — Krum was the odd team out in 2020. There are two changes to the non-district portion of the schedule from last year’s COVID-19-altered slate. VA will now open the season at Boyd, instead of with Gunter, and its fourth contest of the year will be at Gainesville instead of taking on Mabank.