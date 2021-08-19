Herald Democrat

Southeastern cross-country is seventh in the GAC Preseason Poll

DURANT, Okla. — Southeastern Oklahoma State cross-country heads into the fall season picked to finish seventh in the Great American Conference Preseason Poll.

The Savage Storm finished seventh in the GAC Championship meet, which capped a shortened season moved to the spring.

Southeastern picked up 64 points in the poll, finishing ahead of Southwestern Oklahoma State and Southern Nazarene in ninth. Northwestern Oklahoma State, Henderson State, and Arkansas-Monticello rounded out the poll.

Oklahoma Baptist was the preseason favorite with 115 points and six first-place votes, followed by Harding with 103 points and one first-place vote.

Arkansas Tech picked up four first-place votes, but had 102 points for third while Southern Arkansas was fourth and East Central was fifth with one first-place vote. Ouachita Baptist was picked sixth.

Southeastern opens the 2021 season on Sept. 4 in the DBU Orville Rodgers XC Opener.