Lynn Burkhead — Rain doesn’t dim prospects for good dove opener

The other day — really, it could have been any day this week — yours truly heard a roaring on the roof, checked the radar app, and noted that a lot more heavy rainfall was on the way.

After doing so, I couldn’t help but smile and think to myself, “Yup, right on schedule. Dove season is just around the corner!”

While the classic sporting art scenes of John Cowan, Herb Booth, and John Dearman all show wonderful landscapes of Texas hunters sitting around a dwindling waterhole as the doves fly fast and furiously in the late afternoon sun, sometimes, reality is quite a bit different for Lone Star State wingshooters.

In fact, after heavy late summer rainfall similar to this week’s ongoing downpours, the whole world seems to be a waterhole after four to eight-inches of the wet stuff has sloshed the area.

Put simply, it’s been a wet week, one better suited for striped bass than mourning doves, right?

Well, maybe. Because while mud puddles and standing water aren’t depicted in too many Texas outdoor paintings by the artists named above, wet weather is more common than you might think around the start of dove season.

It makes sense since the dog days of summer slowly start fading with the shortening days, the tropics begin to boil, and the first cool fronts and upper level disturbances of the autumn season begin to show up on the weather map.

That often means some soaking rains, even as the start of dove season looms.

But wet weather doesn’t mean that the early season prospects for a good dove shoot necessarily get washed out.

Traveling back in the memory banks, I was first introduced to the concept that wet weather and good dove hunting could potentially coexist on a long ago hunt west of Sherman with Jackie Moss and his brother Troy.

In the days leading up to the start of that season — in the late 1980s, if memory serves correct — the Moss brothers had been keeping tabs on a milo field that was swarming with doves. But in the last couple of days leading up to the season, heavy rainfall swamped the area and left the field with shin-deep, boot sucking mud.

It was so bad that the sloppy county road even resulted in a truck or two briefly getting stuck before four-wheeled drive capabilities finally intervened. But that opening morning, complete with low clouds and a warm drizzle, also heated up the shotgun barrels and there were soon limits to be had for nearly all of the shooters in the field.

Except for me, of course, as I contributed to the statewide average of one dove bagged for every six to eight shells fired.

While my shooting skills have improved a little bit over the years that have followed, that hunt remains one of the all-time greats for yours truly, a day when the doves just kept flying, wet weather and all. And over the years, I’ve seen a few other good hunts even when the weather is more appropriate for teal hunting than dove hunting.

While there is still plenty of time left for things to turn hot and dry again before September 1st, I turned this week to Texas Parks and Wildlife Department dove program leader Owen Fitzsimmons and asked what hunters can expect in North Texas if the wet weather continues.

As I suspected, the TPWD biologist indicated that rainy conditions or not, hunters willing to do their scouting homework should still find some decent shooting when the season opens up.

“Rainy weather in the late summer isn’t necessarily the end of good dove hunting prospects,” agreed Fitzsimmons. “That’s certainly true when it comes to breeding since most of the dove breeding season is already done.”

Fitzsimmons noted that late summer rains can sometimes alter the food situation on the ground, sometimes in a good way, for hunters at least.

“Wet ground can cause a late harvest for some agricultural crops like milo,” said the TPWD biologist. “And in some cases, it might get so wet that farmers aren’t even able to get into their fields and make a harvest. Either way, when wet weather makes for some late harvests and waste grain gets left on the ground, that can be a good place to look for success early on.”

Rainfall can also set a bountiful banquet table for doves later in the season too, particularly where natural food resources like croton, pigweed, and native sunflowers are concerned.

“These big late summer rain events can affect the landscape, certainly,” said Fitzsimmons. “But one thing it can do, and it’s really good for dove hunters, is that it can bump up the soil moisture enough to cause native forage to really pop up and blossom. That can help the dove hunting later on in the year, right about the time that the migrating birds really start moving in from up north.”

In fact, Fitzsimmons vividly recalls such an example a few years ago.

“I think it was three years ago, we had some pretty good late summer rains across much of the state,” he said. “If I remember correctly, by December, we had croton growing just about everywhere and the late season dove hunting was pretty good. You can sometimes see that happening, and it could be the case again this year since we’ve had a pretty good amount of moisture this year and have pretty good habitat conditions across most of the state.”

While wet weather can result in a food bonanza erupting from the normally arid Texas soil, the TPWD biologist does warn that rainy weather can also make things more challenging for hunters looking for a good spot to hunt.

“Rain and wet conditions are going to scatter birds for sure,” said Fitzsimmons. “So, in general, when you go to a field you are going to hunt, you’ll want to look for drier areas since doves don’t like a lot of water standing on the ground or thick mud where they feed. They’ll often gravitate towards the driest places that they can find to feed.”

While it’s tough to look into a crystal ball even two weeks out from the season opener and predict success one way or the other, Fitzsimmons said that habitat is in prime condition and dove numbers are also good across the state — more on that next week in the Herald Democrat’s annual dove season preview — and the result should be some pretty good hunting in September and beyond, even if the soggy weather continues.

“Because we’ve had so much precipitation and wet weather this year, be prepared to scout to find birds,” said Fitzsimmons. “But while you may not find doves in really big concentrations like you might in a dry year, for those who do their scouting homework and put in some miles driving and some time spent glassing, I think you can still find some pretty good hunting this year.”

Even if you need some rubber boots to do so when September 1st rolls around on the calendar. Because as long as you can keep from getting the pickup truck stuck in the sloppy conditions, dove hunting prospects remain pretty good this year in Texas, no matter what the weatherman might say.