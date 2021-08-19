Rain and ammo shortage aside, indoor practice can help dove hunters

Lynn Burkhead

For the Herald Democrat

In a normal year, it’s about this time on the yearly calendar that I’ll put some sort of story together urging local dove hunters to start making some serious preparations in getting ready for the upcoming season.

You know, the usual fare of getting out onto the back 40 and shooting some shotgun shells at clay pigeons, working on mastering the fast and furious corkscrew maneuvers that you’ll be seeing in the field on and after September 1st.

Except that this year, the back 40 is flooded and knee-deep in mud after anywhere from 4-8 inches of rain has fallen this week — if my calculations from watching the Austin College Weather Station are correct, that is — leaving the Grayson County region swamped despite the dog days of summer dates that are currently on the calendar.

Not to mention that preseason practice work is tougher this year due to the ongoing ammunition shortage across much of the nation. And because of that, fewer hunters are willing to go burn up a few boxes of shotgun shells right now because who knows if you’ll be able to replace them in a few days?

But both of those facts aside, there are still a few ways available for wingshooters to get familiar with their shotguns again as dove season approaches in less than two weeks.

“Yup, a lot of sporting clay shooters I know — as well as trap and skeet shooters — practice mounting their shotguns to their shoulder,” said Jim Lillis, a retired Ducks Unlimited senior regional director from Sherman who shoots numerous sporting clay events each year and has chased doves for decades now here in the local fields.

“While some hunters might not believe it, doing some practice work like that — and swinging your gun barrel smoothly through a target inside — can help you get familiar with the shotgun again, as well as the art of swinging it correctly.”

While Lillis warns that wingshooters should always ensure that their scatterguns are unloaded — and have a snap cap inside if you’re going to practice pulling the trigger — such practice sessions can help a dove hunter get ready even if mud and limited shotshell supplies persist.

“There are even video games and virtual shooting options that can help you simulate real wingshooting conditions in the field,” said Lillis. “But you don’t really need any of that to get familiar with your shotgun once again, practice swinging it smoothly on your target, and pushing the gun barrel through the target with a good follow through as you pull the trigger.”

Lillis even noted that hunters can practice swinging through a target like a mounted duck or pheasant on the wall, being sure to mount and swing the shotgun smoothly, getting it and keeping it on plane, and following through well beyond the taxidermy bird’s beak or bill.

“Hopefully, the shotshell supply situation will improve,” said Lillis. “I’m not so sure about the weather, because it seems like we’ve had a lot of these wet late summers in recent years. But either way, whether it’s mild and cool or hot and dry, a little indoor practice work can go a long ways towards a limit in a September 1st dove field.”

Even if rainfall is pounding on the rooftop above as you mount the unloaded scattergun, swing through the imaginary target, follow through, and pull the trigger.

Thankfully, there’s no sort of limit on that, no matter what the radar screen might be showing.