J.B. Webb — Wet feet, wet lines catching bass mighty fine

I knew the drought must end sometime. Wednesday morning it was just getting light when Ginger and I took a ride to the boat ramp. I checked the envelopes to make sure they were dry and the dates were right. We made our daily stroll and I took us back to the house.

Susan had her dinner ready; I had to forage for myself. I grabbed my YETI full of coffee and headed for the shop where I keep Tombstone. She was ready to go. In no time I was at the ramp backing in.

I walked out to the courtesy dock and headed out. It wasn’t raining or the wind blowing hard. I ran to a shallow clay point I like. Remember last week when I said I could have put all my other rods up and just fished a Shakey Head? Well things change.

It was partly cloudy with almost no wind. I went about halfway to the back of the cove the clay point is on. There were some flat rocks I like to fish as I work my way out. Just like last week, a long cast in front of me saw a bass chasing a shad. I made that long cast with my Rebel P60 Black & Sliver Pop R. I let my lure set after a bit.

I popped it and let it set; I popped it again and water flew and a fish was just going back down after missing it. I made another quick cast and a smallmouth took it all. I set the hook and played it to the boat. Swinging it in I unhooked the fish and let it go.

Rounding the point, the Pop R was met by another nice fish — this time it was a Kentucky. Then it started to mist and sprinkle. I fished on but the rain was picking up so I quickly put on my rain suit. It rained harder and the wind got up a little. The clear sky now had clouds. I fished on.

Some of you know where One Fish Rock is. When I got there, the lake is down just enough to barely see it under the water. Throwing to the back side my Pop R teased another good bass into hitting it. When he quit pulling and I got him to the boat I had another smallmouth around three pounds.

All at once the bottom fell out of a cloud and it poured. I kicked on the bilge pump and let her run. I was still dry and kept on fishing. There was a shallow rock point ahead of me and when I got there, I made a cast. When my Rebel Pop R hit the water, a fish was all over it and I hooked him. This was another fun fight as the fish though he was bigger than he turned out to be. It was a decent smallmouth but not as big as the other two.

The rain slacked off, then almost quit. I heard thunder and let my better judgement look for a place that had something taller than me for lighting to hit. I ran to the Lighthouse. As the rain was a long way off, I worked the bank down to the boat ramp. There is an old log in the water. I was moving the Pop R faster because could see rain coming. As I worked across one end of it, another good bass smashed it and water flew; this was another Kentucky.

I kept fishing but the rain arrived and it was very heavy. It let up for a minute and I took off for a boathouse. I was moving slowly before I got to an empty stall. All of a sudden it was like someone was pouring water off the roof. It was so heavy I could barely see the shore. It rained that hard for about 15 minutes.

After making pretty sure I wouldn’t run into another burst I headed out. I headed for High Wire Cove and the old boat ramp that’s mostly gone. This is one of Charlie's main spots for big smallmouth. There were little waves blowing into and across the old ramp.

I cast the Pop R to the far side and as I worked it across the ramp, just as I got to the edge of it a big smallmouth got off before I could set the hook. Multiple casts never got him to hit again. Leaving there I let Tombstone run. I went to the back of Little Mineral and started fishing what I call my Topwater bank.

My first cast hit the water and before I could get my reel engaged another big bass smashed it when it hit the water. Working that stretch of bank resulted in two more decent fish. By that time, I was getting the hungries as all I had for breakfast was coffee.

I went to our cove to finish up. I put down my Rebel Pop R and picked up a Shakey head and worked the bank that Monday I had caught four on. This time there was nothing so I went to the house. My morning of fishing had three big bass missed, four good keepers and three fish around 2 ½ to 3 pounds.

All of the fish I caught and missed I was using came on a P60 Rebel Pop R and were in shallow water. I think the cloud cover might have helped put them there. It was a fun, wet day but the fish were biting.

Little Dixie Bass Club is having an important meeting August 23 at 5:30 p.m. at Durant Physical Therapy, 3004 West University Ave. Visitors are welcome. Their tournament will be August 27-28, 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. out of Catfish Bay and this will be a one-night only tournament.

They are urging all members to attend this meeting as there will be a lot to talk about. The results of the July Night Tournament found fish biting. First place went to Hayden Burkett and Kenneth Clark with five fish at 17.52 pounds, second was Ed Larkin and Ellis Campell with five totaling 15.27 pounds, third was Mark Bisson and Michael McCutchen at 14.94 pounds, fourth was Payton Stephens with five totaling 14.51 pounds and fifth was Chad Varner and David McCutchen with five at 13.16 pounds. Big Bass was a 5.89-pounder by Ed Larkin.

Looks like this weekend might have some fishable, dry weather. This fall should be a good one. Fish now or fish later but it’s fun to be on the water.