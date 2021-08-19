Outdoors Digest

Lynn Burkhead

Calendar

Aug. 26 – Whitesboro Ducks Unlimited Dinner at Ranch 82.

Aug. 28 – Celina Ducks Unlimited Dinner at Rock Creek Ranch in McKinney.

Sept. 1 – Application deadline for 2021 Hagerman NWR archery deer hunts. To apply, visit https://tpwd.texas.gov/huntwild/hunt/public/public_hunt_drawing/hunt-category-details.phtml?OCat=NAD .

Sept. 1-Oct. 31 –Oklahoma dove season first split.

Sept. 1-Nov. 12 – Texas North Zone dove hunting first split.

Sept. 11-20 – Oklahoma special resident Canada goose season.

Sept. 11-26 - Texas early teal season.

Sept. 11-26 - Texas early Canada goose season.

Sept. 11-26 – Oklahoma early teal season.

Notes

Grayson County bowhunters, don’t forget that the next TPWD drawn hunt deadline is an important one for local archers. That’s because Wednesday, September 1st is the application deadline for bowhunters wanting a chance to hunt whitetails at Hagerman National Wildlife Refuge this fall. If you have any desire to hunt the big bucks at the local refuge, don’t forget to apply before you leave town for dove season!...Speaking of the 2021 Hagerman NWR archery deer hunts, to gain more information on that hunt and all other drawn hunts in the TPWD public hunting system this fall, please visit https://tpwd.texas.gov/huntwild/hunt/public/public_hunt_drawing … Former Oklahoma State angler Zach Birge and Miles Burghoff shared the unofficial Day Two Group A lead in the 2021 Tackle Warehouse Pro Circuit (formerly FLW Tour) Title championship event (formerly the Forrest Wood Cup). The championship tournament began earlier this week and continues through Sunday, Aug. 22. For more information or to watch live streaming coverage, visit www.majorleaguefishing.com …Duck brood reports out of North Dakota indicate that this summer’s hatch was dismal and hunters in many portions of the nation may notice a smaller fall flight this year…

Hunting Reports

As the September 1st dove season opener approaches in a couple of weeks, mourning dove and white-winged dove sightings are spotty right now in Grayson County with a few birds being seen here and there…With heavy rain this week in the area—several spots had upwards of five to seven-inches of rain-- don’t expect waterhole hunting to be very good in the early days of the September dove season…Jim Lillis says he’s seeing only a few doves around his southern Grayson County home. But he did see a half-dozen blue-winged teal come and go earlier in the week…Denison’s Kenny Conyers said that he’s seeing no teal, very few doves, but an increasingly good number of resident Canada geese as that mid-September season approaches….Scott Cox down in the Tom Bean area echoes other reports and says that dove sightings are few and far between right now…For dove hunters looking for a good opening day shoot, the best bets right now appear to be for hunting spots in the Texas’ South Zone and in western Oklahoma…

Fishing Reports

At Lake Texoma, water is lightly stained; water temps are 86-89 degrees; and the lake is 0.61 feet high, although this week’s heavy rains are almost certain to send that number higher TPWD reports that striped bass are good on live bait fished along the river channel with some topwater action happening at sunrise. White bass are good on slabs and swimbaits. Largemouth bass are good for anglers fishing Shakyhead jigs, deep diving crankbaits, and Texas-rigged plastic worms. Crappie are fair on minnows fished near boathouses, timber near a channel, and brush piles...Also at Lake Texoma, ODWC reports that on the Sooner State's side of the two-state reservoir, fishing this week has been tough once again. Striped bass fair on Alabama-rigs, live shad, soft plastic baits, Sassy Shad, and topwater lures fished along creek and river channels, near the dam, in the main lake, and on main lake points. Stripers are being caught near the dam mid-morning according to ODWC and in the evenings too for anglers using topwater plugs and Sassy Shad. They are also being caught by those trolling Alabama-rigs and using live shad...At Lake Ray Roberts, site of the Bassmaster Classic earlier this summer, water is lightly stained; water temp is 87 degrees; and the lake is 0.19 feet low (prior to this week’s heavy rainfall). Largemouth bass are fair on crankbaits, spinners and jigs near timber, rip rac and drop-offs. White bass are fair using slabs and live bait fished near main lake points, flats, and along the river channel. Crappie are fair on minnows fished around timber, bridge columns, and in brush piles...At Lake Fork, water is lightly stained; water temps are 86-89 degrees; and the lake is 0.95 feet low. Largemouth bass are good on topwaters and hollow-bodied frogs fished early in the morning. Long Carolina-rigged plastic worms, deep diving crankbaits, and football jigs are working for anglers fishing near road beds, around timber, and near brush piles. Crappie are good on minnows fished near brush piles, bridges, and timber...At the Blue River near Tishomingo, ODWC reports a normal river elevation (prior to this week's heavy rainfall), clear water, and a water temp of 79 degrees. The agency says that largemouth, smallmouth, and spotted bass good on crankbaits, spinnerbaits, and tube jigs fished around brushy structure, rocks, and the shoreline…As summer vacation season winds down along the Texas Gulf Coast, on the upper coast at Sabine Lake, TPWD reports that August is the time for redfish to shine. Redfish are moving on the banks and being caught by anglers using Hogy lures, gold spoons, glow jigs with chartreuse tails, and silver Rat-L-Traps. Bull redfish are also good, schooling, and biting on Hogy lures fished in the lake….On the middle coast near Port O'Connor, TPWD reports that fishing has slowed down in inshore water areas The tide is off, therefore the agency says that the bite has slowed. The surf continues to be a good location for speckled trout, especially for anglers using live croaker. Meanwhile, speckled trout, black drum, redfish, black tip sharks, spinner sharks, and a few tarpon are good in the jetty area for those using live croaker, dead shrimp, and Spanish Sardines…At Port Aransas, TPWD reports that fishing patterns remain similar to last week. Tarpon are good around the jetties for anglers using freelined mullet. TPWD also notes that the surf is full of menhaden bait balls and they say that anglers can find these by following the birds. Also, speckled trout are plentiful in the area for anglers using shrimp. But the agency also warns that sharks have been plentiful in the surf around the bait balls, so TPWD says to please fish with caution...On the lower coast at Port Mansfield, red snapper are good in state waters when Gulf of Mexico seas allow anglers to get out...And finally, at South Padre Island, TPWD reports that black drum are good in small channels in the South Bay region, with anglers seeing many smaller slot fish. Redfish are also becoming more plentiful on the Gas Well Flats while 18-23 inch speckled trout are mixed in too. The agency says that very few smaller trout are present right now as the aftermath of last winter's deadly freeze continues to be felt in the Lower Laguna Madre region of the coast. Kingfish are reported to be good around SPI jetties with the occasional cobia also showing up for some lucky fishermen...

Tip of the Week

The 25th anniversary year for TPWD's Big Time Texas Hunts is now underway and entries are available online for $9 each. The agency says that entries are also available for $10 each at license retailers around the state or by calling 1-800-895-4248. The deadline to purchase Big Time Texas Hunts entries is in a couple of months on October 15 and the agency says that winners will be announced within two weeks of that date. For more information on these hunts and how to enter, please visit TPWD's website at www.tpwd.texas.gov.