Whitesboro earns a sweep over Denison

WHITESBORO — The fast-pace, normal nature of a volleyball season has returned this year and the whirlwind of a packed schedule can be dizzying.

There is little time for practice amid the flurry of matches and after the Lady Bearcats played 10 matches during the opening week, they needed to take a moment.

On the other side of the court were the Denison Lady Yellow Jackets, who were trying to build on a start that already had them with more wins than all of last season.

Whitesboro came through in some big moments in every game in their latest match against a bigger program and it led to a 26-24, 25-20, 25-16 victory in non-district action.

The Lady Bearcats (3-8) were coming off a busy weekend at the Princeton Tournament, where a new head coach and some young additions to the roster learned some things in addition to earning some victories.

“One of the good things was we were playing 4A and 5A teams,” WHS head coach Jennifer Sluder said. “We’re playing these bigger teams and keeping up with them. We’re in a tough district and the whole goal is advance to the playoffs. We have a lot of potential."

Denison (3-6) will look to regroup when it hosts a tournament this week and faces Frisco Leadership Prep and Van Alstyne in pool play on Friday.

Whitesboro is one of the 13 teams participating in the DHS tourney and will take on Denton Calvary and Pottsboro in pool play on Friday.

If there is a rematch to come this weekend, the first game of this one proved to be the most pivotal.

Jenna King helped Whitesboro score the first six points and hold an 8-1 lead. Libby Langford and Izzy Gabbert contributed as the Lady Bearcats were eventually up 15-4 before things suddenly fell apart after they held a 16-5 advantage.

Denison went on a 13-1 run with a pair of kills by Maddie Harrington and Melijah Bowman overpowering a block as the only points the Lady Jackets earned from their offense. The rest were Whitesboro errors and the large lead turned into an 18-17 deficit.

“We’ve just got to continue to play hard and take care of business,” Sluder said.

But after coming all the way back, Denison was unable to complete the comeback. That lead was the only one for the Lady Jackets. They did tie the score four more times — at 19, 20, 23 and 24 — but Whitesboro quickly regained the upper hand each time.

“What are you going to do the next play to get out of it?” Sluder said. “Having that confidence to know we’re good enough to be able to beat teams like Denison can go a long way.”

When Harrington tied the score at 23, Olivia Scoggins landed a kill to put the Lady Bearcats one point away. A hitting error by Whitesboro gave Denison one final chance but its ensuing attack sailed wide and Gabbert’s block finally ended the frame in favor of the home team.

After the teams traded points to open Game 2, Whitesboro went ahead for good. Scoggins put down an ace for a 7-2 advantage and the Lady Bearcats spent the rest of the frame fending off multiple Denison charges.

Twice the Lady Jackets trimmed the deficit to two before pulling within a point at 12-11. But as soon as DHS was on the verge of tying the score, Langford had a pair of kills and King dropped in two aces during a 6-0 burst to widen the margin to seven.

It was a push Whitesboro needed to stay in front. The Lady Jackets got within three points twice, the last at 22-19, but a Scoggins kill and a King ace closed out the stanza to put the Lady Bearcats on the verge of a sweep.

Denison tried extending the match with an early lead in Game 3 and then Cielo Trevizo tied the score at four with a kill.

But the Lady Jackets followed with some hitting errors as Whitesboro ticked off five consecutive points.

It was enough of a gap to close out the match. Denison couldn't string together points to apply pressure and a 5-1 burst capped by a Langford kill gave Whitesboro a double-digit lead at 23-13 and needing only a couple of points to clinch it, which Langford did on her final kill moments later.

“Playing defense like we did tonight will win us ballgames,” Sluder said.

Non-district

Whitesboro 3

Denison 0