Volleyball Roundup — TCS, Pottsboro cruise to victories

LUCAS — T’a nne Boyd had six kills and four digs as Texoma Christian swept Lucas Christian, 25-17, 25-5, 25-11, in non-district action.

Grace Gross added four kills and seven digs, Claire Tarpley collected seven digs and Anzley Poe and Annika Hogan totaled five digs each for Texoma Christian (1-2), which competes in the Ovilla Christian Tournament starting on Friday.

Pottsboro 3, Community 0

In Nevada, Ciara Redden put down 11 kills as the Lady Cardinals swept Community, 25-18, 25-17, 25-22, in non-district action.

Jordyn Hampton added six kills and 13 assists, Taylor Hayes totaled six kills and three blocks, Ava Sims chipped in four kills, Palyn Reid handed out nine assists to go with four kills and Autumn Graley finished with 10 digs and three aces for Pottsboro (7-3), which competes in the Denison Tournament starting on Friday.

Tom Bean 3, Howe 0

In Tom Bean, Emma Lowing had 10 kills, four blocks and three aces as Tom Bean defeated Howe, 25-11, 25-15, 25-12, in non-district action for its seventh straight victory.

Laramie Worley added nine kills, eight digs and five aces, Kailey Vick chipped in eight kills, Raylynn Adams totaled six aces, three kills and three digs, Jessie Ball put down five kills, Taylor Brown collected 18 digs and Delaney Hemming contributed eight digs for Tom Bean (7-1), which competes in the Poolville Tournament starting on Thursday.

S&S 3, Collinsville 0

In Sadler, the Lady Rams earned their third straight victory with a 25-17, 25-10, 25-16 victory over Collinsville in non-district action.

S&S (3-1), which won only a single match last season, and Collinsville will compete in the Chico Tournament starting on Thursday.

Royse City 3, Sherman 0

In Sherman, the Lady Bearcats suffered a 25-19, 25-10, 25-12 loss to Royse City in non-district action.

Sherman will compete in the Granbury Tournament starting on Thursday.