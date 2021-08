Herald Democrat

Texoma Christian volleyball loses against McKinney Cornerstone

McKINNEY — T’a nne Boyd had 11 kills and five digs for Texoma Christian but McKinney Cornerstone defeated the lady Eagles, 25-14, 27-25, 25-14, in non-district action.

Annika Hogan totaled 10 digs and 12 assists and Claire Tarpley collected 11 digs for Texoma Christian (0-2), which plays at Lucas Christian on Tuesday night.