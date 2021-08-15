UNLV appoints Denison native Harper as interim athletics director

Herald Democrat

LAS VEGAS — UNLV President Keith E. Whitfield announced the appointment of Erick Harper as interim athletics director. Harper is a longtime university athletics administrator who has served the last nine years as UNLV's senior associate athletics director for development.

Harper, who quarterbacked Denison to the 1984 Class 4A state championship, will serve in the interim role over the next several months as the university launches a national search for the next permanent UNLV athletics director.

Harper has been in university athletics administration for more than 30 years. He joined UNLV as senior associate athletics director for development in 2012, where he has overseen fundraising efforts for the department and has served as a sport administrator for multiple sports, including football and currently women's golf.

Prior to UNLV, Harper was associate athletics director for football operations at the University of Arizona from 2003-11. He began his athletics administrative career at Kansas State University (1990-2003), where he served in development, marketing, and compliance roles and as a sport administrator for multiple sports.

Harper was a four-year starter and standout defensive back for Kansas State from 1986-89 and earned a master's in organizational management and leadership from Ashford University.