Volleyball Roundup — Tom Bean wins Detroit Tournament title

Herald Democrat

DETROIT — The Tom Bean Lady Tomcats captured the championship of the Detroit Tournament with a 25-18, 25-21 victory over the host school.

Hannah Kelly had seven kills and two blocks, Jessie Ball totaled five kills and five blocks, Raylynn Adams handed out 14 assists to go with four kills, Taylor Brown collected 12 digs and Aubrey Thornhill finished with eight digs for the Lady Cats (6-1).

Tom Bean advanced to the title match with a 25-14, 25-18 victory against Trenton. Emma Lowing had six kills and three aces, Adams handed out 12 assists to go with three kills, Ball totaled six blocks and Kelly finished with four kills, three aces and three assists.

The Lady Tomcats also had a 25-21, 25-9, 25-10 non-district victory over Leonard. Adams had 18 assists, 12 aces and five kills, Lowing chipped in six kills and three blocks, Ball totaled four kills and four aces and Kailey Vick finished with six aces and five digs.

Tom Bean will host Howe on Tuesday night.

Garland Tournament

Fifth-Place

Gunter 2, Wylie East 0

In Garland, the Lady Tigers completed a 5-1 weekend with a 26-24, 25-19 victory against Wylie East to finish fifth in the Garland Tournament.

Gunter (6-2) opened the tournament with four wins by beating Montwood El Paso, 25-15, 25-12, and then Naaman Forest, 25-13, 25-7, to go with a victories over Woodrow Wilson, 25-20, 25-18, and Frisco, 25-10, 25-22.

The Lady Tigers lost against Plano, 21-25, 25-21, 24-26, before finished with the win over Wylie East 26-24, 25-19.

Chisum Tournament

Silver Bracket

Championship

Bells 2, Como-Pickton 0

In Como, the Bells Lady Panthers captured the championship of the Silver Bracket at the Paris Chisum Tournament with a 27-25, 25-20 victory over Como-Pickton.

Bells defeated North Lamar’s junior varsity, 25-10, 25-14, and Hooks, 25-23, 25-19, to advance to the title match.

The Lady Panthers will host Callisburg on Tuesday night.

In non-district action, Bells had a 25-4, 23-25, 22-25, 18-25 loss at Collinsville. Blair Baker handed out 20 assists and Bailey Floyd chipped in seven assists.

Princeton Tournament

Gold Bracket

North Lamar 2, Pottsboro 1

In Princeton, Ciara Redden had eight kills for Pottsboro but North Lamar outlasted the Lady Cardinals, 25-20, 16-25, 15-11, in a pool-play rematch to close out the Gold Bracket of the Princeton Tournament.

Taylor Hayes added seven kills, Jordyn Hampton handed out 12 assists, Autumn Graley collected 10 digs and Palyn Reid totaled four kills, seven assists and three aces.

Hayes had seven kills in a 25-23, 25-23 loss against Ponder. Redden, who was named all-tournament, chipped in six kills, Hampton handed out eight assists, Ava Sims totaled five blocks and Reid had four kills and six assists.

In earlier tourney action Pottsboro had a 25-23, 22-25, 15-11 win against Plainview, a 25-16, 25-16 win over Miller Grove and a 21-25, 18-25 loss to North Lamar.

Redden had 10 kills against Plainview while Reid finished with nine kills and 14 assists and Graley and Kayci Schiltz each collected six digs

Against Miller Grove, Hayes put down 10 kills, Redden added eight kills and Hampton handed out 10 assists.

Reid led the way against North Lamar with five kills, 10 assists and three aces.

Pottsboro (6-3) will travel to Community on Tuesday night.

Non-district

S&S 3, Howe 0

In Howe, Harlee Wooten had nine kills as S&S defeated Howe, 25-21, 25-14, 25-23, in non-district action.

Paige Turner chipped in eight kills, Kendal Fellegy totaled six kills and seven aces, Brenna Howard handed out 26 assists to go with five kills and three aces, Marlee Howard put down five kills and five aces for S&S (2-1), which hosts Collinsville on Tuesday night.