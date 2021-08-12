Volleyball Roundup — Bells completes pool play; Tioga loses on the road

Herald Democrat

PARIS — The Bells Lady Panthers went 1-2 in pool play at the Paris Chisum Tournament.

Bells had a 25-19, 25-19 victory over Hooks to go with a 25-8, 25-17 loss to Prairiland and a 25-13, 24-26, 26-24 loss against Sulphur Bluff.

The Lady Panthers (2-2) play at Collinsville in non-district action on Friday afternoon before returning to the Chisum Tournament on Saturday.

Non-district

Callisburg 3, Tioga 0

In Callisburg, the Lady Bulldogs suffered a 25-15, 25-15, 25-14 loss against Callisburg in non-district action.

Tioga (0-2) will compete in the Pilot Point Tournament on Friday.