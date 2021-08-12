Outdoors Notebook — Wheeler wins again, Hagerman deadline nears, W'boro DU dinner looms

Lynn Burkhead

For the Herald Democrat

In the professional bass fishing world, the big news last week was that Jacob Wheeler, the No. 1 ranked angler in the world according to BassFan.com, won yet another Bass Pro Tour event as the BPT pros fished on Lake Champlain.

Certainly, Wheeler’s BPT derby win — worth another $100,000 paycheck — worked to cement his place in the modern bass fishing game at 31-years of age. In fact, he’s starting to draw lots of attention that he could be the heir apparent to Kevin VanDam, long considered the GOAT in the sport.

That’s easy to understand when you realize that J-Wheels’ 27 scorable smallmouth bass earlier this week on Tuesday weighed 88-pounds, 2-ounces. That figure is impressive, but most impressive of all is the fact that Wheeler blew past runner-up Jacopo Gallelli by 30-pounds, 13-ounces, the new widest margin of victory record on the BPT circuit.

The Team Realtree angler is the first BPT pro to win back-to-back events, the first to win three events in a season, and extended his own record for BPT career wins to five. And that’s not to mention the fact that Wheeler has now finished in either 1st or 2nd place in four of the last five BPT events.

As exciting as news of another dominant J-Wheels victory was to bass fishing fans around the nation, it was somewhat overshadowed by the somber news that several professional anglers were missing from last week’s competition. Some anglers confirmed in news stories and by way of social media that their absence from competition was due to COVID-19.

Hagerman Deadline — The next TPWD drawn hunts deadline is coming up this weekend on Sunday, Aug. 15. If you want to get in on the drawing for archery deer, archery mule deer, private land pronghorn antelope, public land pronghorn antelope, and javelina drawn hunts permits, then don’t forget to apply.

Also keep in mind that the next drawn hunts deadline is two weeks away on Sept. 1st and it probably carries the most interest among local hunters. Why? Because it’s the annual deadline to get into the drawing for an archery deer hunting permit this fall at Hagerman National Wildlife Refuge, that’s why.

This year’s 2021 application deadline for Hagerman NWR bowhunts is on Wednesday, Sept. 1, also the opening day of dove season. It will cost $3 to enter the drawing, $80 to hunt if you actually get drawn, and the application process is completely online at https://tpwd.texas.gov/huntwild/hunt/public/public_hunt_drawing.

The units open for whitetail bowhunts this fall at Hagerman are good ones indeed, including Big Mineral, Sandy, and Godwin, spots where some of the refuge’s biggest and best bucks have fallen down through the years. Hunt segment dates this year include Segment A from Nov. 5-7, Segment B from Nov. 19-21, and Segment C from Dec. 3-5.

The TPWD website indicates that there will be 202 bowhunting permits available this year; that drawn hunters must provide proof of successful IBEP course completion, and that anyone drawing a permit will have to provide an archery proficiency test score of 80% or higher.

For information on obtaining a 2021 Hagerman NWR whitetail bowhunting permit, contact the refuge office during business hours at (903) 786-2826 or visit the TPWD drawn hunts web page.

Fort Worth Hunter Extravaganza Show — In what is described by the Texas Trophy Hunters Association as the “Granddaddy of All Hunting Shows!,” this weekend’s Hunters Extravaganza show in Fort Worth will mark the 45th anniversary of the long-running event.

As you might recall, last year’s 2020 shows, including the one in Cowtown, were cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns. Certainly, the trends on COVID-19 and its Delta variant are going in the wrong direction right now, but a look at the TTHA.com website at press time shows that the show will go on as planned, as of this writing anyway.

After the year’s absence of the Extravaganza in North Texas, most of the event’s marquee attractions return this year including Joe Martin’s Snakes of Texas rattlesnake exhibit, hunting seminars by the likes of Dr. James C. Kroll and Jim Miller, and of course, a chance for hunters to get all of the gear that they’ll need for upcoming fall hunting seasons.

The show will be a good place to try and track down things that are in limited supply, along with securing camo clothing, hunting blinds, feeders, ATVs, hunting optics, game calls, and more. There will also be contests for whitetails taken in Texas, giveaways and promotions, and a chance to visit with — and book hunts with — some of the region’s top guides and outfitters.

Running today through Sunday, the Aug. 13-15 event will be held at the Fort Worth Convention Center. While parking and a shuttle ride is free at Farrington Field, costs to get into the show are $5 for a one-day kid pass (ages 5-12), $12 for a one-day adult pass, and $15 for a weekend pass.

Show hours are 3-8 p.m. today; 9 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Saturday; and from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Sunday. For more information on the TTHA event in Fort Worth this weekend, visit www.ttha.com

Whitesboro and Celina DU Dinners — September 1st and the start of dove hunting season is just around the corner, so that also means that the fall slate of Ducks Unlimited fundraising banquets is about to start.

First up is the Whitesboro DU chapter, which will hold its 2021 dinner on Thursday, Aug. 26, at Ranch 82 near the western Grayson County community.

A couple of days later, the Celina DU chapter gets into the act with its 2021 dinner scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 28 at Rock Creek Ranch in McKinney. Do note that tickets to the Celina DU event are going fast, so if you want to attend the dinner down in Bobcat Country, act fast since a sell-out is anticipated.

For information on these and other DU events across Texomaland, stay tuned to this space or visit www.ducks.org.