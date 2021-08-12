Lynn Burkhead — Time for new Texas hunting and fishing licenses

Herald Democrat

In one of the surest signs of fall’s slow but steady approach, this weekend is a huge weekend for millions of hunters and anglers across Texas, outdoors enthusiasts who like to hit the woods and the water all across the Lone Star State.

And in some ways, this weekend is also a bit like the arrival of Christmas Day. Why is that? Because on Sunday, Aug. 15, new 2021-22 hunting, fishing, and combination licenses go on sale online and at license vendors all across the state.

As most Texas outdoors enthusiasts know, such information is key since current licenses expire on Aug. 31, 2021. The only exception according to a Texas Parks and Wildlife Department news release is the agency’s Year-from-Purchase All-Water Fishing Package.

According to the Austin-based agency, this Sunday marks the start of a process that will see more than 2.7 million hunting and fishing licenses be sold to Texas hunters and anglers, at least if recent sales numbers remain similar.

Those licenses are incredibly important, funding a wide array of outdoors recreation opportunities, as well as numerous conservation efforts all across Texas.

In fact, TPWD notes in its news release that many of the agency’s projects are made possible by the annual sale of licenses. That includes fish stocking efforts, management of both game and non-game wildlife species, habitat restoration efforts, leases for hunters to enjoy, angling access points on rivers, and the funding needed to keep TPWD game wardens out in the field each year as they look for violators and those needing aid.

TPWD also notes that license buyers can help in an additional way, adding donations of $1, $5, $10 or $20, monies that will go to help support the Hunters for the Hungry program or the Fund for Veterans Assistance.

For the first of those two worthy causes, donations to the Hunters for the Hungry program gives hunters a way to donate legally harvested venison to participating meat processors around the state. TPWD says that the processed deer meat then goes to local food banks with the aim of feeding families in need across the Lone Star State’s 254 counties.

Given the ongoing economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic that seems to have no end in sight, that could prove very beneficial to some families reeling from the ongoing financial pinch.

Such donations also go to help support the Fund for Veterans Assistance program, which TPWD says gives grants to veteran service organizations and nonprofit charitable institutions that labor to assist veterans and their families at the community level.

In addition to the start of license sales for the upcoming hunting and fishing year across Texas, the agency notes that this weekend will also mark the return of a longtime staple in the Texas’ outdoors world.

That’s the printed copies of the agency’s Outdoor Annual hunting and fishing regulations booklets, which return in paper form after a year’s absence due to the pandemic crunch a year ago.

TPWD says that as has been the case in years prior to 2020, the printed copies of the Outdoor Annual will again be available at license retailers as customers purchase their license. The printed rules and regulations booklet can also be picked up at TPWD offices around the state.

Additionally, TPWD’s news release indicates that the Outdoor Annual website (www.outdoorannual.com) offers the option for hunters and anglers to download and print all or select sections of the regulations booklet.

As the push towards an all-digital world continues, even for outdoors enthusiasts, TPWD reminds hunters and anglers that regulations for the 2021-22 season are also available on the Outdoor Annual mobile app.

The mobile app is free, and once downloaded, it works without internet connectivity, which will allow hunters and anglers to view regulations even if they are in the middle of nowhere. That’s a great thing, both to help keep you legal in the field, as well as to provide some reading material when the deer, ducks, and other game species refuse to show.

Other features on the app mentioned above include the ability to look a license up, a chance to see what regulations are in place in specific locations, where to fish in various area, and plenty more.

How can you purchase your license this weekend? TPWD says that licenses can be purchased online at the TPWD website (www.tpwd.texas.gov), by phone at (800) 895-4248 during regular business hours; or in person at more than 1,800 retail locations scattered around the state of Texas.

Keep in mind that you can also purchase a license from TPWD’s Austin Headquarters too, but you’ll need to make an advance appointment to do so. The agency says that appointments may be scheduled up to one week in advance, and you can do so by calling (800) 262-8755 or (512) 389-4828 to schedule such a visit.

As much as I hate to add this thought, keep in mind that while masks, social distancing, and other COVID-19 mitigation efforts like crowd size restrictions aren’t in place everywhere as of this writing, anyone reading news headlines this week knows that is all subject to change.

So, keep that in mind, no matter where you happen to physically purchase your new hunting and fishing licenses in coming days. Hopefully, such virus mitigation measures won’t be necessary. But as we’ve learned in all of the months since March 2020, never say never when it comes to the deadly pandemic.

Also note that TPWD encourages repeat license buyers to use the expedited checkout process when getting their 2021-22 licenses. That will speed up re-purchasing efforts, particularly if someone brings in the same license bought in recent years.

The agency says that its license buying customers can access their past and current licenses in four ways this year. The first is by taking an electronic photo of one’s license; the second is by showing an e-mailed receipt of your purchase; the third is through one’s account in the state’s online license sales system; and the fourth is via the License Lookup feature in the Outdoor Annual app or in the My Texas Hunt Harvest app.

Do note that not everything is virtual right now, since TPWD says that hunters and anglers must still have a physical license for any activities that require a tag.

Also note that you can also purchase an entry into the Lifetime License Drawing that TPWD is holding this fall. The agency says that three hunters will each win a Lifetime Super Combo license in coming weeks, something that will enable a Texas hunter or angler to never have to buy a license again.

Interested in being one of those three fortunate winners? If so, entries are $5 each and can be purchased online, by phone, or at any of the state’s various hunting and fishing license sales locations. By the way, the first Lifetime License Drawing entry deadline is next month on Sept. 30, so keep that in mind if you hope to win.

If you've got a question that this story doesn't answer, there’s a good chance you can find your answer by visiting TPWD’s Question and Answer page for license sales at Frequently Asked Questions About Licenses — Texas Parks & Wildlife Department . There, you can find all sorts of information including answers to questions about licenses for disabled outdoors enthusiasts, licenses for senior citizens, licenses for active military, and more.

And of course, you can always phone TPWD toll-free during regular business hours by calling (800) 792-1112.

So, as we all look for whatever normalcy we can find right now, one pathway towards that normalcy is in getting your annual ticket to the great outdoors of Texas as you buy a new hunting or fishing license.

Stay safe, of course, but get ready for one of the best moments of the year as you purchase, sign, and fold up one of the best highlights of the year.

If you love to get outdoors, that is!