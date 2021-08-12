J.B. Webb — August arrives with choo-choo trains and finicky bass

Herald Democrat

Texas weather, when August started this year, made me glad we had a wet July. Flowers, garden and grass are being watered now. We have so much invested in our yard and garden we couldn’t replace it with what water will cost us this month.

August also starts schools doing two-a-day football training. Can’t wait for the season to start. Looks like my old school is going to be pretty good. The polls of 3A Division II have Gunter ranked No. 2 or 3 depending on which one you look at. We just might make it all the way this year.

For some reason known only to the bass, they are making catching them tough. Last Saturday Future Bass had their August Tournament out of Caney Creek and had 35 boats entered. Nineteen of them zeroed.

There were 11 four-fish limits. First was Hayden and Scott Burkett with four fish at 13.35 pounds with big bass a 5.42-pounder; second was Duana Smith and Jack Haden with four fish totaling 13.35 pounds; third was Johnny Thompson and Machael Sharp had four fish at 11.80 pounds; fourth place was Larry Mansberry and Rodeny Brooks with 9.32 pounds and fifth was Jerry and Jereme Dietz with four fish at 9.32 pounds.

Last fish caught that came to the scales was in 15th place. That’s tough fishing under any conditions.

Monday, I went fishing, I hit all of the places Charlie and I had caught fish on, then worked some boathouses, all to no avail so I came to the house.

Wednesday I went fishing again. I started a little earlier than usual. I ran to the back of Little Mineral. I fished a bank of buck brush almost out of the water and nothing hit. I went to the north side where the water was a little deeper. It wasn’t smart thinking on my part — mostly luck as I saw a fish knock a shad out of the water.

It was right on the bank. Getting close enough for a long cast I threw a White Shore Minnow Heddon Chugger Jr. and between skill and lots of luck I put it in the place I had seen the fish and not in the bush. The third pop a bass hit it. I got him in the boat and it was my first keeper.

Another long cast in the same area had me hook up with another bass about the same size as the one I had just caught. Both of these fish came out of shallow water. Fishing similar water for awhile didn't pay off so l I moved over to the southeast bank.

I had fished for a bit when I got another hookup and my third keeper in the boat. This one came on a Bomber Fat Free Fingerling Shad Square Bill. It wasn’t much longer when I got a bite again and I reeled in a little bass. He was so small he had all three hooks in his mouth and I had a heck of a time getting them out before I let him go.

I fished for a while longer with no more bites. I went to another spot I like. By this time the wind was getting up and after fighting it for awhile, I decided to go back to our cove and finish up. I worked the Boathouses with my Booyah Boathouse Spinnerbait with nothing to show for my efforts.

I decided to work the rock bank in the back with a War Eagle Shakey head with a 4- inch Green Pumpkin worm. I was using a new Shakey Head Jig from War Eagle, once mostly known for a making a good Spinnerbait. I like that new Shakey head Jig and evidently bass do too.

I made four passes up and down the same stretch and caught a bass every time. I even caught a true silver bass. I got fined for my efforts to let him go and yes Charlie, I touched every one of them. I tried some other baits but I should have just stayed with three: The Heddon Chugger Jr, the War Eagle Shakeyhead with a Green Pumpkin 4 -inch worm, a Square Bill Bomber Fat Free Shad Fingerling.

I made this one to run a little deeper than the Square Bill this size, by re-working the lip of a Fat Free Shad into a Square Bill. I did lose this in a rock pile so I've got to make another. I was home by 10 a.m. drinking coffee. Seven fish, six of them bass, and one striper made it a good day. Finally, our cove had a lot of bait in it and that might have had something to do with the bite.

By the time you read this, on Friday you might want to get out to Pottsboro to watch and see up close as Big Boy, the last of the biggest oil-fired train engines, stops about 1:45-2:15 p.m. This thing is a monster. It will be in downtown Pottsboro before moving on to its next stop. Bring your children or an old train buff for a look as this might be the last time they ever see one of these rolling again.

I’m supposed to be getting a New War Eagle Black Spinnerbait. When it gets here, I can see another night trip coming up. If you never take any advice from my articles at least do this: Please carry and drink plenty of water, cold or warm to stay hydrated, in this heat because if you don’t you just might find yourself dizzy and weak. A good energy drink is also a good idea.

If you just have to fish, try a night trip otherwise start and stop early.