Outdoors Digest

Lynn Burkhead

For the Herald Democrat

Calendar

Aug. 26 – Whitesboro Ducks Unlimited Dinner at Ranch 82.

Aug. 28 – Celina Ducks Unlimited Dinner at Rock Creek Ranch in McKinney.

Sept. 1 – Application deadline for 2021 Hagerman NWR archery deer hunts. To apply, visit https://tpwd.texas.gov/huntwild/hunt/public/public_hunt_drawing/hunt-category-details.phtml?OCat=NAD .

Sept. 1-Oct. 31 –Oklahoma dove season first split.

Sept. 1-Nov. 12 – Texas North Zone dove hunting first split.

Sept. 11-20 – Oklahoma special resident Canada goose season.

Sept. 11-26 - Texas early teal season.

Sept. 11-26 - Texas early Canada goose season.

Sept. 11-26 – Oklahoma early teal season.

Notes

Happy birthday tomorrow to Zach Burkhead, son of longtime Herald Democrat outdoor writer Lynn Burkhead…The next Texas Parks and Wildlife Department drawn hunt application deadline is coming up on Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021. This next drawn hunt application deadline is for archery deer, archery mule deer, javelina, private land pronghorn, and pronghorn…After this weekend’s drawn hunt deadline, next up is the September 1st deadline for bowhunters wanting a chance to hunt whitetails at Hagerman National Wildlife Refuge this fall. If you have any desire to hunt the big bucks at the local refuge, don’t forget to apply before you leave town for dove season!...Speaking of the 2021 Hagerman NWR archery deer hunts, to gain more information on that hunt and all other drawn hunts in the TPWD public hunting system this fall, please visit https://tpwd.texas.gov/huntwild/hunt/public/public_hunt_drawing … The Red River Fly Fishers club is planning a club outing tomorrow at Waterloo Lake. The Saturday, August 14 gathering at the 52-acre lake in Denison will run from 7 a.m. until 12 noon. For information, visit www.rrff.org …TPWD has announced that the Texas Freshwater Fishing Hall of Fame committee is seeking nominations through Nov. 1, 2021, for individuals and organizations that have made significant contributions to freshwater fishing in Texas for next year’s induction into the hall of fame. The agency says that nomination forms and instructions are available online or by calling (903) 676-2277…The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation has announced that a number of opportunities exist this fall for “Bonus Youth Deer Hunts” on private land. The 12 youth antlerless deer hunts are in a number of counties across the Sooner State, including some in Carter and Love Counties, and the deadline to apply is Aug. 20. 76 youths will be selected to receive one of the bonus private lands antlerless deer gun permits. To be eligible, ODWC says in a news release that youths must have completed hunter education requirements prior to applying and must be age 12-17 at the time of their scheduled hunt….“These hunts are on private property and should provide young hunters a great opportunity to see some deer as well as a chance to potentially harvest a doe,” said Bill Dinkines, Chief of Wildlife for the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation, in the news release. “The Oklahoma Wildlife Conservation Commission has endorsed the youth hunt program, and we are thankful for the landowners’ willingness to allow these kids the opportunity to hunt on their properties.”…All applicants will receive an email notification on or before Sept. 1, 2021 according to ODWC…To apply, visit the agency’s website at https://www.wildlifedepartment.com/outdoor-news/bonus-youth-deer-hunts-set-private-lands-apply-aug-20 . For additional information, or to have questions answered before applying, ODWC says to please call Private Lands Supervisor Josh Richardson at (405) 637-7324 or Private Lands Biologist Kyle Johnson at (405) 590-2584… The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department has announced that the Texas Freshwater Fishing Hall of Fame committee is seeking nominations through Nov. 1, 2021, for individuals and organizations that have made significant contributions to freshwater fishing in Texas. If you know someone or a group deserving of that honor, TPWD says that nomination forms and instructions are available online or by calling (903) 676-2277.

Fishing Reports

At Lake Texoma, water is lightly stained; water temps have warmed to 88-90 degrees; and the lake remains 2.00 feet high. TPWD reports that striped bass are fair on live bait along the river channel. White bass are good on slabs, jigging spoons, and swimbaits. Largemouth bass are good for those fishing Shakyhead jigs, deep diving crankbaits, and red or green Texas-rigged plastic worms. Crappie are fair on minnows fished near boathouses, timber near a channel, and brush piles…At Lake Ray Roberts, site of the 51st Bassmaster Classic earlier this summer, water is lightly stained; water temp is 88 degrees; and the lake is now 0.15 feet low. TPWD says that largemouth bass are fair on deep diving crankbaits, spinnerbaits, and jigs fished near timber, rip rap, and drop-offs. White bass are fair in water depths of 15-35 feet for those anglers using chartreuse slabs and live bait fished near main lake points, flats, and along the river channel. Crappie are fair on minnows fished around timber, bridge columns, and in brush piles…At Lake Fork, water is lightly stained; water temp is 87-91 degrees; and the lake is 0.75 feet low. Despite the warmest water temps of the summer, TPWD reports that largemouth bass are good on topwaters and Chatterbaits fished early in the day. Then, as the sun rise and the heat builds, anglers are finding success on Carolina-rigged plastic worms, deep diving crankbaits, and football jigs worked over road beds, submerged timber, and brush piles. Crappie are good on minnows fished near brush piles, bridges, and timber…At the Blue River near Tishomingo, river elevation is normal, water temp is 79 degrees, and the water is clear. ODWC says that largemouth, smallmouth, and spotted bass are good on crankbaits, spinnerbaits, and tube jigs fished around brush, in-the-water structure, rocks, and the shoreline….As summer vacation season approaches its end, TPWD reports that the Texas Gulf Fishing continues to be good in West Galveston Bay…At Port O’Connor, the action continues to be good for speckled trout if anglers are using live croaker. Trout, black drum, redfish, black tip sharks, spinner sharks, and a few tarpon are good at the jetty for those using live croaker, dead shrimp, and Spanish sardines….At Port Aransas, TPWD says that tarpon are good around the jetties on freelined mullet. Some fly fishers are also getting a few tarpon on flies that resemble mullet. Meanwhile, the surf at Port Aransas is full of menhaden balls, so if you can find these and the birds that are typically diving on them, you can find good action. Trout are plentiful in the area on shrimp, but TPWD cautions that sharks are plentiful in the surf right now around the bait balls, so fish and wade with caution…At Port Mansfield, TPWD says that red snapper are good in state waters...And finally, at Port Isabel, TPWD says that redfish are still good, but the action is getting more spotty. For now, fish the Gas Well flats with popping corks, making long drifts...

Tip of the Week

After a year’s absence due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, the 45th annual Hunters Extravaganza show will open its doors up today down in Fort Worth for a Friday-Sunday, Aug. 13-15 run at the Fort Worth Convention Center. According to the Texas Trophy Hunters Association, host of the annual “Granddaddy of All Hunting Shows,” ticket prices are $5 for a one-day kid pass (ages 5-12), $12 for a one-day adult pass, and $15 for a weekend pass. The TTHA says there will be free parking and a shuttle available from Farrington Field. Hunters Extravaganza show hours are from 3-8 p.m. today; from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday; and 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Sunday. For more information, on this weekend’s big hunting show in Cowtown, please visit www.ttha.com.