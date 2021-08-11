Volleyball Roundup — Gunter, Bells start with victories

Herald Democrat

ARGYLE — The Gunter Lady Tigers began the season with a split in a tri-match, losing against Argyle, 17-25, 25-22, 25-19, 24-26, 15-12, after a 25-14, 25-10, 26-24 victory against Peaster.

Hanna Rubis led with 29 kills over the two matches, Rayanna Mauldin finished the day with 21 kills and 20 digs, Shae Pruiett totaled 18 kills and 28 digs, Adi Henry finished with 49 assists to go with 16 digs and Briley Singleton led with 41 digs for Gunter, which will compete in the Garland Tournament starting on Thursday.

S&S 3, Sam Rayburn 0

In Ivanhoe, Paige Turner had seven kills and three blocks as the Lady Rams earned a 25-16, 25-11, 25-7 victory against Sam Rayburn in non-district action.

Marlee Howard added six kills and four blocks and Dara Muller put down four aces for S&S (1-1), which plays at Howe at 4:30 p.m. on Friday afternoon.

Bells 3, Tioga 1

In Bells, the Lady Panthers opened the season with a 23-25, 25-17, 26-24, 26-24 victory against Tioga.

Bells will compete in the Paris Chisum Tournament starting on Thursday.

Tioga travels to Callisburg on Thursday.

Sherman drops two

In Sulphur Springs, the Lady Bearcats opened the season with a pair of losses in a tri-match that included Paris North Lamar.

Sherman lost against Sulphur Springs, 25-16, 25-7, 25-18, after it started the day with a loss to North Lamar, which also earned a sweep over the Lady Cats.

Sherman will compete in the Pilot Point Tournament starting on Thursday.

Blue Ridge 3, Tom Bean 0

In Tom Bean, Laramie Worley had 10 kills, 10 digs and four aces for the Lady Tomcats but Blue Ridge earned a 27-25, 25-11, 25-19 victory over Tom Bean in the season opener.

Emma Lowing added five kills and four blocks, Kailey Vick put down five kills, Jessie Ball chipped in four kills and a pair of blocks, Raylynn Adams handed out 27 assists, Taylor Brown totaled 10 digs and Delaney Hemming collected eight digs for Tom Bean, which will compete in the Detroit Tournament starting on Thursday.

Denton Calvary 3, Texoma Christian 2

In Denton, Claire Tarpley had 10 kills and 11 digs for Texoma Christian but Denton Calvary rallied past the Lady Eagles, 25-21, 21-25, 23-25, 27-25, 15-10, in the season opener.

Paige Miller totaled 10 kills and 10 digs while T’a nne Boyd finished with six kills and 13 digs for Texoma Christian, which plays at McKinney Cornerstone on Monday night.

Valley View 3, Howe 2

In Valley View, the Lady Bulldogs nearly came all the way back but Valley View held on to beat Howe, 25-21, 25-16, 12-25, 22-25, 15-11, in the season opener.

Howe will compete in the Paris Chisum Tournament starting on Thursday.

Lindsay 3, Whitesboro 0

In Whitesboro, the Lady Bearcats lost against Lindsay, 25-23, 25-19, 25-18, in the season-opener.

Whitesboro will compete in the Lindsay Tournament starting on Thursday.