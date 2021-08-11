Southeastern men's hoops duo earns NABC academic honors

Herald Democrat

DURANT, Okla. — Southeastern Oklahoma State’s Adam Dworsky and Taylor Cox were recognized by the National Association of Basketball Coaches as members of the 2020-21 NABC Honors Court for their work academically, while the team as a whole picked up a Team Excellence Award for its combined efforts in the classroom.

The 2020-21 NABC Honors Court recognizes men’s collegiate basketball student-athletes in all NCAA divisions and the NAIA who excelled in academics during the past season.

In order to be named to the Honors Court, a student-athlete must be academically a junior or senior and a varsity player, have a grade point average of 3.2 or higher at the conclusion of the 2020-21 academic year and spent at least one year at their current institution.

To earn a NABC Team Academic Excellence Award, institutions must count the grade point averages of all men’s student-athletes on the basketball roster during the 2020-21 season.