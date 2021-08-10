Youngblood takes over as Southeastern head golf coach

DURANT, Okla. — Southeastern Oklahoma State Director of Athletics Keith Baxter has announced the hiring of Sydney Youngblood to leads the Savage Storm Men's Golf program.

Youngblood replaces Gipper Sullivan, who departed after the 2021 spring season.

She takes over the program after serving as a graduate assistant under Sullivan this past school year, helping guide the team to three top-10 finishes and a sixth-place finish at the Great American Conference Championship.

Youngblood played collegiate golf at Oklahoma, where she served as team captain, and was a four-time Class 5A state champion at Durant to go with multiple American Junior Golf Association titles.

She earned her undergraduate degree in communications in May 2020 and is currently pursuing a Master's in Sport Administration at Southeastern.