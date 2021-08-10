Pottsboro opens the season with sweep of Collinsville

POTTSBORO — The Lady Cardinals got a little taste of everything as they kicked off their season.

There were some things to work on which popped up in the opening game. There was some dominant stretches during the second game. And then there was a furious comeback in the third game as the Lady Cardinals swept Collinsville, 26-24, 25-16, 25-19, in their opening match.

"I think we had some first-game jitters," Pottsboro head coach Page Najarro said. "We had a few mistakes. It was sloppy early on and then we got that out of the way. I think it's a good starting point for us."

Jordyn Hampton had 10 kills and eight assists, Ciara Redden added nine kills and four aces, Palyn Reid totaled eight kills and 13 assists and Kayci Schiltz collected five digs for Pottsboro, which plays in the Princeton Tournament starting on Thursday.

While the Lady Cardinals had only a pair of seniors last year, they just happened to be Hadley Williams, who was the district Setter of the Year, and a first-team all-district selection in Hannah Fellinger.

"Those are two huge ones to lose," Najarro said. "We have four seniors this year and some juniors that have been on varsity. I think they know what to expect."

The expectations rose after winning 17 matches and getting to the postseason for the first time since 2015.

It looked like Collinsville, a 2A region quarterfinalist a year ago, was going to extend the match into a fourth game when the Lady Pirates began Game 3 with a 7-1 burst.

Pottsboro started to chip away at the deficit, thanks in part to several Collinsville errors, and six consecutive points pulled the Lady Cards even at 11.

"I was glad we stayed in there and kept fighting," Najarro said.

An ace from Autumn Graley gave the home side its first lead of the game at 15-14 and after Collinsville responded to tie the score on the next point, Redden and Ava Sims bookended a 5-0 run with kills to give Pottsboro the lead for good.

The Lady Pirates made a final push with a kill from Addisyn McDonnell and an ace by Haidyn Bryson that trimmed the deficit to 21-19.

Schiltz put down a kill after a timeout as the Lady Cardinals picked up the final four points of the match to finish off the victory.

Pottsboro jumped out to a 4-1 lead in Game 2 before Collinsville put things together and Rosie Cordero overpowered a block to tie the score at five. It remained close and the Lady Pirates had their first lead at 11-10 on consecutive kills by Bryson and Cordero.

The Lady Cardinals went back in front behind plays at the next from Hampton and Redden but Collinsville had an answer to gain a 15-14 lead on Audrey Light’s kill.

Any hope for the Lady Pirates to even the match ended after they were up 16-14. Pottsboro then went on an 11-0 run to close out Game 2 with Reid and Sims contributing during the middle of the surge as the Lady Cardinals broke things wide open to be in position for the sweep.

The opening game came down the final points and Collinsville held not only a 22-21 advantage but also game point and was unable to close out the frame.

The Lady Cardinals notched a pair of points to go in front at 23-22, only for the Lady Pirates to tie the score on a service error.

Pottsboro followed that with a hitting error to give Collinsville a chance to pull out Game 1 but Hampton came up with a kill and the Lady Pirates had consecutive miscues to close out the stanza and give Pottsboro the early advantage.

"We had a few missed serves. Speeding up our offense, I thought it was slow at times," Najarro said. "That's the kind of stuff that happens early in a season but is fixable."

Non-district

Pottsboro 3

Collinsville 0