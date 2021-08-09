Sherman's upcoming season is all about change

There’s a lot of newness to the Sherman Lady Bearcats this volleyball season.

Half the rotation has been replaced. There is a different head coach in charge. And the home court advantage comes in a state-of-the-art gymnasium.

Each of those tangible assets provide a foundation of optimism for a program trying to build back up. The first step in that direction comes as Sherman opens the season in a tri-match with Paris North Lamar at Sulphur Springs on Tuesday.

“They’ve adjusted to me. We’re learning each other,” SHS head coach Yolanda Beasley said. “I like to have options so we’re going to explore what’s what and what’s going to work. They’re all developing roles at this point. Everybody’s getting looks. That’s what preseason’s for.”

Beasley replaces Chelsea Beal, who compiled a 9-53 record in two seasons. Beasley comes to Sherman after a single year at Class 6A Little Elm but has spent nearly three decades as a volleyball coach with a 10-year stretch in charge at Fort Worth Castleberry before going to Little Elm.

She had six straight playoff appearances to end her time at Castleberry, the first of which ended the program’s five-year postseason drought.

“I’m used to building. That’s what I do,” Beasley said. “There is history in the program and it’s trying to build off that. Bottom line is to take these girls as far as they can go. It’s important to me these seniors take it as far as they can. Make them the foundation of what’s going to be coming next.”

Beasley inherits a group coming off a 4-17 overall record where almost all of the wins came in 10-5A play during a truncated season due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Lady Cats were 1-6 heading into the district portion of the schedule and went 3-11 in the 10-5A standings to improve on a winless district campaign in 2019.

Sherman had a pair of playoff trips before missing out the past two seasons and the program is still seeking its first postseason victory since 2003.

The coaching change means this is the third one in four years, part of more than a decade-long stretch where only one coach had saw the completion of a freshman class’ graduation — Beasley is the sixth head coach in the past 11 seasons.

The Lady Bearcats lost nearly half of the roster — hitters Emma Jones and Audessa Brown, middle blocker Ryan Dobbs, setter Jenica Fielder and defensive specialist J’Brya Forman — to graduation. Dobbs was picked second-team all-district while the other three were named honorable mention.

There were no sophomores at the varsity level last season, so the returners are evenly split between three seniors and a trio of 10th-graders.

Leading the way is senior setter Samantha Graham, a first-team all-district selection and four-year starter. She is joined by classmates Nikki Jackman, an outside hitter who was named second-team all-district, and defensive specialist Emma Morgan.

The ninth-graders a year ago were Kate Foley, a middle blocker and honorable mention all-district pick, right side hitter Marissa Wells and Kaiden Mullinix, who is moving to defensive specialist.

The other setter in the 6-2 alignment will come down to sophomores Ella Winslett and Camila Suarez.

Another battle is brewing for the libero designation as Mullinix, Morgan and senior Marlen Laredo are in the battle for that spot.

“They’re all bringing similar qualities,” Beasley said. “There’s nothing one is bringing over the others at the moment.”

Two junior hitters joining the roster are Victoria Blankenship and Simone DeHorney.

In addition to non-district matches against Royse City, Valley View, Blue Ridge, Denton Braswell and Gainesville, the Lady Bearcats will compete in tournaments at Pilot Point, Granbury and Bonham before starting District 10-5A play Sept. 10. Defending state champion Lovejoy, region runner-up McKinney North, Prosper Rock Hill and Wylie East were the playoff teams last season.

“My main thing with the district is compete. They’re going to know they battled someone that night,” Beasley said. “I think these girls will surprise some people.”