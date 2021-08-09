S&S loses against Bonham in season-opener

SADLER — It might have been the first game of the first match but the tenor struck a different chord for the Lady Rams.

A back-and-forth battle from the opening serve might just have provided a glimpse S&S' future, despite the fact that Bonham came away with a 25-22, 25-16, 25-21 over the Lady Rams in the season opener.

“We’ve done a lot of good things over the summer to get better,” S&S head coach Brett Willis said. “It was a younger group that needed to learn. Now they have to learn how to win.”

Marlee Howard had six kills and four blocks, Kendal Fellegy put down five kills and Brenna Howard handed out 20 assists for S&S, which plays at Howe on Friday afternoon. / Sam Rayburn on Tuesday night.

The Lady Rams are coming off a season where they won just a single match and went winless in 10-3A. A condensed COVID-19 schedule didn’t help as S&S played only five times before entering district play with a roster that consisted of a large group of underclassmen, including four freshmen.

A more normal pace this time around could go a long way in showing improvement.

“I think the tournaments will be exceptional for us to prepare for a tough district. We’re going to play more and that’s going to help,” Willis said. “A lot of it’s mental. That’s what we’re trying to change.”

S&S nearly extended the match as it fought back twice in Game 3.

After Bonham jumped out to a 5-1 lead, Paige Turner and Fellegy had consecutive kills to get the Lady Rams within a point at 9-8.

Back within striking distance, S&S had a kill from Harlee Wooten and an ace by Turner to tie the score at 11.

Bonham notched the next two points and never trailed again. Hingrid Padraza's kill made it a 16-14 margin before the Lady Warriors began to pull away.

And even though S&S faced nine match points, it got a kill from Wooten and a block by Marlee Howard as part of a 5-0 run to make it a three-point deficit before Breuna Killgo’s kill clinched the victory for Bonham.

“They are starting to learn and understand what it takes to get to that next level,” Willis said. “They’re staying positive and willing to work at it. I have good leadership that will keep everyone up and positive.”

The Lady Warriors used a pair of pushes in the middle of Game 2 to gain control.

S&S jumped in front at 5-4 with an ace by Cheyenne Carr but could only briefly hold the upper hand as it was trying to even the match. Bonham reeled off five straight points — the first three on Lady Rams errors and the final pair of aces from Brianna Rodriguez — to take a 12-7 advantage.

S&S trimmed the margin to three but the Lady Warriors answered with a 6-1 surge that pumped their lead to 18-10 and were on their way to the 2-0 lead.

Bonham opened the match by pulling out Game 1 after the Lady Rams tied the score at 20 on a Marlee Howard kill and then a hitting error by the Lady Warriors.

S&S was unable to take the lead as Bonham broke the tie with an Alli Kirkpatrick kill and an ace from Padraza to put the Lady Warriors back in front to stay at the beginning of the closing 5-1 run.

Neither side led by more than four points in the opening frame. The teams traded early advantages and after a Brenna Howard ace gave the Lady Rams a 5-4 edge, Bonham responded with a 6-0 run capped on kills from Rodriguez and Kirkpatrick.

But the Lady Rams chipped away at the deficit and used a 6-0 burst of their own to reclaim the lead. Marlee Howard started it with a kill, Carr put down an ace in the middle of the run and S&S was up 15-11.

The Lady Rams couldn’t maintain it, however, as Bonham pulled even at 17 when Killgo overpowered a block attempt.

Non-district

Bonham 3

S&S 0