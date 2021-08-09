Lady Yellow Jackets looking to rebound

The change in the schedule last year didn’t leave a lot of lead-up into district play and the Lady Yellow Jackets are looking forward to a much more normal season this fall.

In 2020 Denison was able to play just five non-district matches before entering 10-5A action, one of the toughest districts in the state, due to a condensed COVID-19-altered schedule.

The Lady Jackets missed out on the extra court time and preparation that comes with the usual opening five-week stretch and it led to a winless campaign with Denison dropping all 19 of its matches.

“That’s in the past. The positive of that is there’s nowhere to go but up,” Denison head coach Jana Kelly said. “There’s a different energy in the gym than the past couple of years. There’s a determination to be better. We have something to prove.”

It was a major step back for a program which more than doubled its win total from 2018 to 2019, when it was flirting with a .500 record entering district play and was looking to continue that momentum. But momentum is hard to build when there next to no time to incorporate it.

“That definitely had something to do with it,” Kelly said. “It definitely feels rushed when you have just five matches before district. The little things are the big things and we have to do them all the time. We didn’t execute in enough areas. It wasn’t where it needed to be.”

There is hope that a large returning core can turn the page on last year by turning things around when the Lady Jackets open the season by hosting Nocona at 6 p.m. on Tuesday night.

Denison is seeking its first playoff appearance since 2016 but even a more gradual rise would show tangible progress.

The Lady Yellow Jackets had only three seniors last season — libero and second-team all-district selection Cheyenne Grant, middle blocker and honorable mention all-district pick Kat Hodge and right side hitter Breanna Branch.

Of those returning, almost all were on varsity for the first time last fall and Kelly is hoping things go smoother during their second time around.

“I think they’re already starting ahead of last year,” Kelly said. “We have that time to see people in different rotations and work out the kinks.”

The one with the most experience is senior setter Kenzie Clark, who is entering her fourth season running the offense and was named first-team all-district last year.

“She has from Day 1,” Kelly said. “Her teammates trust her and believe in her to get the job done.”

The other returning seniors on the roster are defensive specialist Jaidyn Schutes, who was second-team all-district; middle blocker/outside hitter Chloe Deweber, who earned honorable mention all-district accolades; right side hitter Sophia Huffman, defensive specialist Karely Erives and outside hitter Drew House.

The two seniors on varsity for the first time are setter Cielo Trevizo and defensive specialist Peyton Williams.

Junior Akadia Pace was chosen honorable mention all-district at outside hitter and sophomore Maddie Harrington also earned a spot in the rotation at middle blocker last year.

“She has come into her own,” Kelly said about Harrington. “She has had much more body control. She’s playing really well.”

Another option at the net will be junior Melijah Bowman.

Kelly noted there were some sophomores and freshmen battling to make an early mark and could find their way onto the varsity roster.

In addition to non-district matches against Whitesboro, Frisco Centennial, Denton Braswell, Gainesville, Sam Rayburn and Melissa, the Lady Jackets will host a tournament next weekend while competing in tourneys at Denton Ryan and Argyle before starting District 10-5A play Sept. 10. State champion Lovejoy, region runner-up McKinney North, Prosper Rock Hill and Wylie East were the playoff teams last season.

“We’ve got some tough teams in pre-district because we have to get ready for a tough district,” Kelly said.