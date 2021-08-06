16 AC women's water polo players earn academic honors

Herald Democrat

The Austin College women's water polo team collected more than a dozen national academic honors as 16 players were recognized by the Association of Collegiate Water Polo Coaches.

The ACWPC has three tiers of recognition with those earning Outstanding honors achieving a grade-point-average between 3.71 and 4.0, those earning Superior recognition boasting a GPA between 3.41 and 3.7, and a GPA between 3.2 and 3.4 being named to the Excellent tier.

Juniors Valery Piachonkina, Kendall Katusak and Shannon Berry, sophomores Sophie Oliver, Katherine Cox, Kate Askew, and freshmen Sammi Thiele and Erin McCormack were named to the Outstanding tier while juniors Lexi Wong, Madison Taylor and Brooke Le as well as freshmen Alyssa Ross and Cory McGrath were selected to the Superior tier. Junior Alyssa Albers, sophomore Molly Corso and freshman Emily Plaszewski were named to the Excellent tier.