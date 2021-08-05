Herald Democrat

Southeastern volleyball picked 11th in the GAC preseason poll

DURANT, Okla. — Southeastern Oklahoma State volleyball enters the 2021 season picked to finish 11th in the Great American Conference preseason poll.

The Savage Storm are coming off an abbreviated spring schedule that saw them play just 11 matches due to COVID-19. Southeastern went 2-9 with a first-round loss in the GAC Tournament in five sets.

The Storm picked up 33 points in the poll and finished ahead of Southern Arkansas. Southeastern was two points behind Ouachita Baptist and seven in back of East Central in ninth place.

Oklahoma Baptist is the favorite with 120 points and 10 of the 12 first-place votes. Harding was second with two first-place votes, followed by Arkansas Tech, Southwestern Oklahoma State and Northwestern Oklahoma State to out the top five.

Henderson State checked in sixth, followed by Southern Nazarene and Arkansas Monticello.

Southeastern will open the season at 5 p.m. on Sept. 2 when it hosts Texas A&M-Commerce in the newly-renovated Bloomer Sullivan Gymnasium.