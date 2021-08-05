Lynn Burkhead — Time for scouting chores as dove season approaches

Herald Democrat

Driving back from Austin last weekend, it was hard to keep the truck on the pavement as mourning doves — and more than a few whitewings — zipped across I-35 while the late afternoon shadows grew.

With ample sunflowers dotting the central Texas countryside, not to mention a good number of milo fields that were turning that beautiful shade of rusty red that they get before harvest, the table appears set for another good dove season to unfold across the Lone Star State.

But as usual, some regions will be better than others will, and even locally, some spots will certainly outshine others just down the road. Whether or not you find yourself in one of those really good spots — the proverbial “X” in a red-hot dove field — probably comes down to a couple of key things.

One of those things is how much good dove country you have the ability to hunt, be it permission on a farm or a possessing a sizable lease. And second, how well you have scouted in the days leading up to the sweet and sweaty days of September?

According to Owen Fitzsimmons, the webless migratory game bird program leader for the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, there are few things more important for September wingshooting success than scouting properly.

“Yeah, you’ve got to get out and scout,” he told me a couple of years back as we discussed the finer points of dove hunting across the state. “In my mind, not nearly enough dove hunters get out and scout before the season starts. I come from a big waterfowl hunting background, and as most hunters know, a key component on duck hunting success is scouting. But that doesn’t always get transferred over to dove hunting fields.”

Trying to practice what he preaches, Fitzsimmons says that he’ll make sure he gets out several times before the season starts, getting to a hunting spot and taking a good look around.

What is he looking for? Things like where the birds are flying, what time they are flying, what the landscape looks like this year as compared to last, what direction(s) the birds are coming from, what direction(s) the birds are going, where food resources are, where waterholes are, and other site specific things like that.

“All of that dictates how they move around,” he said.

He notes that it’s also important to scout more than one spot since hunting pressure, changing weather, and crop harvesting can scramble even the best looking dove hunting spots in the days leading up to the season.

In other words, having a Plan A is good for September 1 dove hunters, but so is having a Plan B and a Plan C.

“Yeah, when there is enough hunting pressure for doves to not get their daily requirements met for food and water, and when they are not able to access those areas frequently enough to survive, then they’ll move on somewhere else,” said Fitzsimmons.

While Fitzsimmons lives well south of the Texomaland area, his thoughts on dove hunting success certainly apply to this part of the world, especially since good dove hunting success is far more sporadic here than it used to be.

In fact, scouting for doves — and ducks, turkey, and deer — is the main thing that Dakota Stowers, owner and operator of North Texas Outfitters, does on an almost daily basis from late summer through the end of duck season in January.

Despite having access to some great hunting properties in the Wichita Falls, Texas and Waurika, Okla. areas — spots where doves can be so thick at times that they’ll actually cause some power lines to sag — Stowers says that scouting is a key component to consistently putting doves into the game vest throughout the season.

While the NTO guide scouts primarily to put clients on good dove shoots, his tactics will also work for the do-it-yourself weekender too.

“Once August 1st hits on the calendar, it’s going to quickly be time to start getting out and scouting for dove and really start trying to figure out where they want to be,” said Stowers. “Look for corn, milo, and wheat fields, and once you find them, you will probably have found some dove that are working them.”

As the late summer heat continues across the area, Clint Johnson, a three time Texas state duck calling champion and a longtime wingshooter and guide in the area, agrees with that idea from Stowers.

“You’ll want to look for milo, corn, or sunflower fields,” said Johnson. “Personally, I like milo fields the best, they are my personal favorite in terms of finding a good place to hunt dove.”

After what I saw last weekend in central Texas, I heartily agree that milo fields may very well be the ticket to some great dove hunting action in 2021.

Unless you can find a good watering hole, that is, particularly in an area of the Lone Star State that hasn’t had as much rainfall this year as other parts of the state have.

If you find an area lacking water, few spots are better to hunt than a waterhole on a sweaty September afternoon as the breeze makes the sunflower stalks rattle.

“For dove, I really like finding watering holes that are somewhere in between the bird’s food resources and their roosting spots,” said Johnson. “That’s typically where they’ll stop for a drink of water is somewhere in between those two spots.”

In his many years of dove hunting, Johnson said that he doesn’t think that the size of most local watering holes matters to the dove as much as what actually surrounds that body of water.

Specifically, Johnson likes to find a pond that offers something like a snag or a fence for the birds to land on and perch, a spot that they can use to size up the watering hole before flying in.

And ditto for some bare ground at the water’s edge so that the birds feel safe in landing and stopping for a quick drink of H2O.

While there is still time for dove flight patterns and feeding habits to change here in the Red River Valley prior to the Sept. 1st dove season opener, now is about the time that you’ll want to start getting out, driving around, checking with landowners to make sure your permission is still good, and making a few notes, mentally and otherwise.

Just be sure to drive carefully as you do your preseason dove scouting homework.

Why? Because as more and more doves whip across the roadway over the next several weeks, it will be quite a chore to stay on the road. And don’t ask me how I know.