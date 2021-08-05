J.B. Webb — Our Grand Old Lady is hotter than the weather

Herald Democrat

Texoma is getting a little long in the tooth. Generally, when lakes get to be this old, fishing falls off. Not Texoma. There are an uncounted number of guides and a slew of fishermen are catching fish like crazy.

Talking to some of my guide friends, they say it’s not making much difference now what you use to fish with baitwise. They say get to an area early just at sunup. The major areas are out in the lake — some are close to shore in shallow water where small stripers can keep a topwater fisherman busy.

There are several hot spots now and they all aren’t close. From North Island North to Washita Point is good while the Dam early is another good stop. Along the river around West Burns Run is also a good choice.

Live bait is good as usual; it’s a little hard getting a tank full now but it can be worth the net-tossing if you can find shad. I have several friends who only use artificial baits, big 2-3-inch slabs and one ounce or bigger swimbaits are needed, the bigger fish are 30-60 feet deep and you need to get down among them quickly.

The thing to keep in mind now is if you will burn a little gas and have good electronics, you will find surfacing fish and deep fish, the downside is the surfacing fish are generally small but a lot of fun to catch and good eating.

I went fishing Wednesday and a small school of stripers found me off the old Coors boat ramp and down around our water intake. They didn’t stay long and by the time I got out a striper rod they were gone.

Monday, I went fishing and got an early start after reading my notes on this time of year. I found a day close to the first week of August that had everything I used and conditions — except the lake is about four feet higher than back then. I don’t know why these lures didn’t work now like they did back then unless it’s the falling high water.

A prospector back in the old days had to dig his gold out. I know how he felt as I have had to dig out every fish I caught; none of them came easy. Five hours of fishing and moving resulted in me finding and catching four bass. Only one was a keeper.

The biggest fish came off a bare bank with a drop-off and clobbered a Zara Super Spook Jr. It was a new release from the Lure Net Paint Shop, a Black and Blue Perch Color. Now before you go running out to find one there were only 600 made. The Lure Net Paint Shop is turning out all different kinds of new painted lures in limited releases. You need to go to Lurenet often and watch for these releases.

While there you can find other new baits. These baits have awesome paint jobs and new colors they are coming out with. I’ve missed out on some but have been able to snag one now and then. Monday, I hung a Bandit 200 Crankbait up on something, after jerking, popping and pulling it came loose and the fish hit it. The other two fish fell for Shakey Heads with a 3-inch Green Pumpkin Wooly Hog Tail. They no longer make the 3-inch but I had some left over from back then. I dyed the tails chartreuse and fished it on a 1/8 oz. Booyah Shakey head.

Wednesday I went fishing again. This time I started a little later and fished different places. I never had a strike but I did see that school of stripers on top I mentioned earlier.

The day wasn’t a complete loss as I got to see a big eagle up close in a tree in Little Mineral before he flew off. Getting back to our cove, there were two boats tied up at the courtesy dock. I decided to fish the string of boathouses on the south side until it cleared out.

I got out my Boathouse Booyah Spinnerbait and had worked almost all four when I got hammered by a Kentucky that would keep but was nothing to brag about. Two trips and five fish sure isn’t much to talk about but I did catch some bass and that made both days a good trip.