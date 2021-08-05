Outdoors Digest

Lynn Burkhead

Aug. 7 - Future Bass Team Trail Tournament on Lake Texoma out of Alberta Creek Resort & Marina. For information, call Joe Copeland at (580) 504-7320 or visit www.futurebasstrails.com .

Aug. 26 – Whitesboro Ducks Unlimited Dinner at Ranch 82.

Aug. 28 – Celina Ducks Unlimited Dinner at Rock Creek Ranch in McKinney.

Sept. 1 – Application deadline for 2021 Hagerman NWR archery deer hunts. To apply, visit https://tpwd.texas.gov/huntwild/hunt/public/public_hunt_drawing/hunt-category-details.phtml?OCat=NAD .

Sept. 1-Oct. 31 –Oklahoma dove season first split.

Sept. 1-Nov. 12 – Texas North Zone dove hunting first split.

Sept. 11-20 – Oklahoma special resident Canada goose season.

Sept. 11-26 - Texas early teal season.

Sept. 11-26 - Texas early Canada goose season.

Sept. 11-26 – Oklahoma early teal season.

Don’t forget that the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department drawn hunt application deadlines continue to arrive. The Aug. 15 application deadline is for drawn hunt permits for hunters seeking archery deer, archery mule deer, javelina, private land pronghorn, and pronghorn…Texomaland bowhunters should keep in mind that the deadline to apply for 2021 archery deer hunting permits at Hagerman National Wildlife Refuge is only a few weeks away, falling on Wednesday, September 1, 2021, this year. For more information on all drawn hunts in the TPWD public hunting system—including the ones at Hagerman NWR — please visit https://tpwd.texas.gov/huntwild/hunt/public/public_hunt_drawing … No word yet if the Red River Fly Fishers is getting ready to go back to in-person monthly meetings, but the RRFF group is planning a club outing at Waterloo Lake on August 14 from 7 a.m. until 12 noon. For information, visit www.rrff.org …TPWD has announced that the Texas Freshwater Fishing Hall of Fame committee is seeking nominations through Nov. 1, 2021, for individuals and organizations that have made significant contributions to freshwater fishing in Texas for next year’s induction into the hall of fame. The most recently selected inductee to the Texas Freshwater Fishing Hall of Fame was Shane Wilson in 2020. “The Texas Freshwater Fishing Hall of Fame is made up of a growing list of 36 individuals and organizations who have made a significant impact on freshwater fishing in the state,” said Dan Kessler, TFF Hall of Fame Committee Chair, in a news release. “Whether it’s an outdoor writer, pro-angler, fishing club or leader of industry, we look forward to continuing to honor and recognize everyone that helps make Texas fishing the best it can be.”. TPWD notes that the nominees will be evaluated by the members of the Texas Freshwater Fishing Hall of Fame committee made up of anglers, industry professionals and organizations involved in Texas freshwater fishing. Inductees will be chosen based on the following criteria: ethics, leadership and commitment, unselfish contributions to the sport, scope of impact on freshwater fishing and fishing/fisheries management expertise and impact. TPWD says that the winner will be announced in spring 2022 and will be presented with their award in a special ceremony. “We are excited to review all of this year’s nominations and welcome the newest inductee into this prestigious group of individuals and organizations that have contributed so much to the world class fishing that Texas offers,” Kessler added. Finally, the agency says that nomination forms and instructions are available online or by calling (903) 676-2277…Did you know? TPWD says that the Texas Freshwater Fishing Hall of Fame is housed at the Texas Freshwater Fisheries Center in Athens. Its mission is to “recognize and honor those who have made a lasting contribution to freshwater fishing in Texas, and to foster a sense of appreciation, awareness and participation in the sport of fishing.”…

At Lake Texoma, water is lightly stained; water temps are 85-88 degrees; and the lake is 3.62 feet high. TPWD says that striped bass are good on live bait in the river channel and tributaries. White bass are good on slabs and swimbaits. Largemouth bass are fair for those fishing Shakyhead jigs, crankbaits and Texas-rigged plastic worms. Crappie are fair on minnows fished near boathouses, timber near a channel and brush piles…Also at Lake Texoma, ODWC says that fishing this past week has been tough. The warmer water temperatures this time of year makes it tough to catch fish according to the agency. Striped bass are fair on the Oklahoma side for those using Alabama-rigs, live shad, soft plastic baits, Sassy Shad, and topwater lures worked along the dam, in the main lake, and near points. Stripers are being caught near the dam on Sassy Shad and topwater lures up until mid-morning. They are also being caught by trolling Alabama-rigs at 30-40 ft. depths. Blue catfish are fair at Texoma on chicken liver, cut bait, dough bait, punch bait, shad, stinkbait and sunfish fished around brushy structure, docks, in the main lake, and in the river channel. Blue cats are being caught on rod-and-reels around docks and willow trees for those using punch bait and cut shad. Crappie are slow on jigs, minnows, PowerBait, and small lures around brushy structure, docks and standing timber. Crappie are being caught in deep water around 16-22 ft. depths near brush piles...At Lake Ray Roberts, water is lightly stained; water temp is 86 degrees; and the lake is 0.05 feet high. TPWD says that largemouth bass are fair on deep diving crankbaits, drop shots, spinnerbaits and flipping jigs fished near timber, rip rap and drop-offs. White bass are good in water depths of 15-35-feet for those using chartreuse slabs and live bait near main lake points, flats, and along the river channel. Crappie are fair on minnows fished around timber, bridge columns, and in brush piles…At Lake Fork, water is lightly stained; water temps are 86-89 degrees; and the lake is 0.50 feet low. TPWD says that largemouth bass are good on topwaters and buzzbaits early. Then, later in the day, fish Carolina-rigged plastic worms, deep diving crankbaits, and football jigs while working road beds, timber, and brush piles. Crappie are good on minnows fished near brush piles, bridges and timber…At the Blue River near Tishomingo, the river elevation is normal, water temp is 79, and the water is clear. ODWC says that largemouth, smallmouth, and spotted bass are good on crankbaits, crawfish soft plastics, and topwater lures fished along creek channel braids, rocks, and near the shoreline...On the Texas Gulf Coast, as summer vacation season winds down, TPWD reports that at West Galveston Bay, west winds are mudding up the water, but some success is still being found by anglers using live bait early in the morning. Wade fishing in the west and closer to the pass has seen success too while redfish and trout are good for those using shrimp on popping corks and croaker on bottom rigs….On the Middle Coast at Port O’Connor, TPWD says that fishing patterns are similar to last week. The surf and the jetty are the places to be right now for speckled trout if you’re using live croaker and shrimp. Black drum and redfish are good in the jetty region for those using dead shrimp and Spanish sardines. And as a bonus, some anglers are catching black tip sharks and Atlantic sharks using live croakers…At Rockport, TPWD says now is the time to fish the surf. Redfish are in the first gut off the beach for those using croaker, cut menhaden, and cut ladyfish. Speckled trout have been plentiful this last week for those working the second gut. TPWD says to fish it just like the surf in windy conditions. Finally, on the Lower Coast at South Padre Island, overall fishing has improved in the Lower Laguna Madre from last week. TPWD says that redfish are good around Gas Well Flats for those using live shrimp and cut mullet. Anglers will also find several oversized redfish at the jetties right now. Meanwhile, speckled trout are fair, but TPWD says to please remember the slot restrictions of five trout 15-16 inches, and one of 25-inches. That’s important because there are lots of under slot trout being reported near Three Islands in the Intercoastal Waterway. Flounder are poor at SPI, with a few being found along the edge of the ICW. Big black drum can be found near the old causeway and jetties. There is no word on tarpon fishing near SPI, but social media shows a few silver kings being caught near the jetties…

Biggest tip of the week? If you are looking forward to dove season next month, you might want to start the search for dove hunting shotshell loads now since they are in scarce supply. Don’t hoard supplies and make things even worse, and also realize that most local stores and online sources have limitations on how much you can purchase right now as the ammo shortage continues. But if you plan on doing some dove hunting this fall, now is the time to start trying to find what you need to get you through opening day!